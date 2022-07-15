The 150th Open: Watch Featured Holes as players tackle 11th, 12th and 13th on Old Course at St Andrews

Watch the world's top golfers tackle a challenging thee-hole stretch of the iconic Old Course as part of Featured Holes coverage at The 150th Open.

Sky Sports has round-the-clock coverage from St Andrews live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Holes action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

The par-three 11th has bunkers short of the green and a steep run-off area for those who go long of the putting surface, with the 174-yard hole offering differing tests depending on the wind speed and direction.

Next is the 351-yard 12th, one of several par-fours around the Old Course that can be considered driveable for the long hitters. Hidden bunkers and thick gorse either side of the fairway provide plenty of obstacles along the way.

The difficult par-4 13th then starts the run for home, playing back towards the now visible town in the distance. The Coffin bunkers are the main threat from the tee, while a semi-blind approach played over a large mound makes it tough to reach the double green.

Live coverage will begin just before the opening group reach that stretch of the back nine, with the feed running throughout the day until the last group have passed those three holes.

Watch Featured Holes coverage each day via our live stream, with full coverage from The 150th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.