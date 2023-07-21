The 151st Open: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in Featured Groups LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the featured groups from day two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Exclusive live coverage of the featured groups from day two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool

Sky Sports has extensive coverage from Royal Liverpool live on Sky Sports Golf, with Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

Signing into the Sky Sports App will give you the chance to watch two of those threeballs - one from each half of the draw - for free, even if you're not a Sky Sports customer.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are the first featured group out at 9.58am on Friday. McIlroy, winner of last week's Genesis Scottish Open and Open champion at this course in 2014, shot level-par on day one, while this year's Masters champion Rahm and former US Open champion Rose both finished on three over.

Scottie Scheffler's second round is available again for free by signing in on the Sky Sports App, with the world No 1 going out at 2.48pm with home favourite Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

Southport native Fleetwood was one of the stars of the first round as he shot a five-under-par 66 to end the day as joint leader with amateur Christo Lamprecht and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

World No 1 Scheffler finished one-under-par on 70, while Scott was two shots behind him at one over.

Friday's Featured Groups

0958 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose - also live free on Sky Sports App

1009 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

1404 Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

1448 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott - also live free on Sky Sports App

Can Jon Rahm claim a second major victory of the season?

How else can I watch The Open?

Wall-to-wall coverage is live now on Sky Sports Golf, with the action live until 9pm for each of the opening two rounds.

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.

The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

