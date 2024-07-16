The Open: Tiger Woods at Royal Troon facing questions over form, fitness and major future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a selection of the best ever shots from Tiger Woods at The Open, an event he was won three times Watch a selection of the best ever shots from Tiger Woods at The Open, an event he was won three times

Tiger Woods returns to action at The Open, with the 15-time major champion arriving at Royal Troon facing question marks about his form and future at the top level.

The former world No 1 is set to compete in all four majors of the calendar year for the first time since 2019, the year he last won The Masters, having seen his schedule hampered by injury in recent seasons.

Woods has completed 72 holes just four times since his car crash in February 2021 and has struggled in the majors this season, finishing last of those who made the weekend at The Masters before missing successive cuts at the PGA Championship and US Open.

Tiger Woods returns to action at The Open after missing last year's contest through injury

The 48-year-old hasn't posted a top 10 finish at any event since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, with former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie questioning why Woods has not already called time on his incredible career.

"I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him," Montgomerie told The Times. "There is none of that now.

"At Pinehurst, he did not seem to enjoy a single shot and you think 'what the hell is he doing?' He's coming to Troon and he won't enjoy it there either."

On asked whether he should retire, Montgomerie added: "Aren't we there? I'd have thought we were past there. There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it's very difficult to tell Tiger it's time to go.

"Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic … these guys only know Tiger Woods missing the cut and he's better than that, the best we've ever seen."

What can we expect from Woods at Royal Troon?

Woods played an 18-hole practice round on Sunday and returned to the course on Monday morning, partnering Justin Thomas and Max Homa, with the three-time Champion Golfer due to have his pre-tournament press conference at 11am on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods arrived at Royal Troon on Sunday

He has told the media in the build-up to every major this season that he still feels he has the game to compete against the world's best, although former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart has questioned whether we will see him contending again.

"I've not seen any evidence lately that suggests that he can [contend], to be honest," Coltart told Sky Sports News. "I think we're still living in that romantic world where we think he's competitive. It's great that he thinks that.

"The good thing about this golf course is that it's flat so that's not going to impede his body in terms of putting an awful lot of strain on that.

"But the other thing though as well with links golf, which you've got to factor in, is because of all the little slopes and undulations, that could put a little bit of strain on his lower-right leg. So, it will be interesting to see.

"But goodness me, when you factor in that fact, the state of the body, the age that he is coming to his late 40s now, and the talent that's out there, there's an awful lot of things that are just going against him."

How has Woods performed in the majors?

Woods has played The Open at Royal Troon twice in his career, finished tied-24th in 1997 and tied-ninth in 2004 before missing the 2016 contest through injury. He last made the cut at The Open in 2018, where he briefly led on the final day before finishing tied-sixth at Carnoustie.

He made at 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National earlier this year, posting scores of 73 and 72, before carding the worst round of his major career as a professional with a 10-over 82 on Saturday.

Woods followed it up with a five-over 77 on the final day, his 100th tournament round at The Masters, then carded over-par rounds on both days of early exits at the PGA Championship and US Open. His last major round in red figures was at the 2022 PGA Championship.

The three-time Open champion prefers warm and dry conditions to avoid the weather adding another factor in his physical struggles. An unsettled forecast over the tournament days in Scotland, consisting of rain and a strong breeze, will not be welcome news to Woods.

