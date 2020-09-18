US Open: Shots of the day from opening round at Winged Foot

Incredible hole-outs, amazing aces and creative putting brilliance all feature in the shots of the day from an eventful opening round at the US Open.

Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead after a low-scoring opening day at Winged Foot, with Patrick Reed in a share of second after making a hole-in-one at the par-three seventh on his way to an opening-round 66.

Will Zalatoris also made an ace on the same hole, the 47th recorded in US Open history, only to go a whisker away from making a second hole-in-one of the day at the par-three 13th.

Will Zalatoris is five strokes back after a level-par 70

Former major champion Louis Oosthuizen is in the group two off the pace after a stunning eagle at the par-four second, while amateur Eduard Rousaud marked his US Open debut by holing out from the fairway at the first.

Phil Mickelson lived up to his 'Phil the thrill' status with some short-game magic from one of his many wayward tee shots, with Paul Waring, Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson among the others to produce impressive efforts during an entertaining first round.

Click on the video above to look back at the day one top shots!

