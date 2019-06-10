US Open quiz: Put your knowledge to the test ahead of Pebble Beach

Brooks Koepka returns as defending champion at Pebble Beach

The men’s golf major season continues this week as the world’s best players head to Pebble Beach, but how much do you know about the US Open?

Brooks Koepka heads into the third major of the year as back-to-back US Open champion, having followed his 2017 victory at Erin Hills by defending his title last year at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka can become the first player in more than a century to win three consecutive US Open titles, having already defended his PGA Championship title last month to secure a fourth major victory.

The event returns to the iconic California course for the first time since Graeme McDowell claimed his only major win there in 2010, while Tiger Woods arrives bidding to equal the record for most PGA Tour victories at the venue where he won the US Open in record-breaking fashion.

Tiger Woods, who won at Pebble Beach in 2000, is chasing a 16th major title

The US Open has witnessed countless memorable moments over the years, but how much can you recall from the tournament archives?

Ahead of extended coverage throughout the week on Sky Sports, with all four days live on Sky Sports Golf, put your US Open knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!