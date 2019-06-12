US Open News

News

US Open 2019: Will Phil Mickelson complete career Grand Slam?

Cast your vote ahead of the US Open

Last Updated: 12/06/19 7:22am
3:08
Ahead of Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the US Open, we look back at his six runner-up finishes at the event
Ahead of Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the US Open, we look back at his six runner-up finishes at the event

Phil Mickelson has another chance to complete golf’s Grand Slam this week at Pebble Beach, but will he finally find that elusive maiden US Open victory?

US Open latest news

Latest news ahead of Brooks Koepka's title defence.

Mickelson, who turns 49 on Sunday, has finished runner-up six times in his home Open but is yet to find the victory that would see him become only the sixth player in history to win all four majors.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK &amp; Ireland

location

The five-time major champion completed the third leg of the Grand Slam in 2013 at The Open but has failed to get into contention at the US Open in any of his last four attempts, finishing no better than tied-28th.

Live US Open Golf

June 13, 2019, 8:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

This week's venue arguably presents Mickelson with his best chance for US Open success, with the 48-year-old already a winner on the course this year after registering his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory back in February.

Also See:

Mickelson claimed a three-shot win over Paul Casey, following on from wins at the event in 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2012
Mickelson claimed a three-shot win over Paul Casey, following on from wins at the event in 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2012

Will Mickelson triumph at Pebble Beach and become the first player since Tiger Woods to complete golf's Grand Slam? Cast your vote below!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK