US Open 2019: Will Phil Mickelson complete career Grand Slam?

3:08 Ahead of Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the US Open, we look back at his six runner-up finishes at the event Ahead of Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the US Open, we look back at his six runner-up finishes at the event

Phil Mickelson has another chance to complete golf’s Grand Slam this week at Pebble Beach, but will he finally find that elusive maiden US Open victory?

Mickelson, who turns 49 on Sunday, has finished runner-up six times in his home Open but is yet to find the victory that would see him become only the sixth player in history to win all four majors.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The five-time major champion completed the third leg of the Grand Slam in 2013 at The Open but has failed to get into contention at the US Open in any of his last four attempts, finishing no better than tied-28th.

Live US Open Golf Live on

This week's venue arguably presents Mickelson with his best chance for US Open success, with the 48-year-old already a winner on the course this year after registering his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory back in February.

Mickelson claimed a three-shot win over Paul Casey, following on from wins at the event in 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2012

Will Mickelson triumph at Pebble Beach and become the first player since Tiger Woods to complete golf's Grand Slam? Cast your vote below!