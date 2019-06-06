US Open 2019: Ways to watch the Pebble Beach action live on Sky Sports

The men’s major season continues with the US Open, with extended coverage from Pebble Beach live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will have more than 40 hours of live coverage and programming from across the four tournament days (June 13-16), as well as a live one-hour preview show looking ahead to the week.

All four days of the US Open, which is being played on the USA's west coast, will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, where there will also be plenty of extra content from the third major of the year.

Graeme McDowell won the US Open the last time it was held at Pebble Beach in 2010

MAIN COVERAGE

Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Full coverage begins at 8pm on Thursday and Friday - before starting at 7pm for the final two rounds - and the action will be followed through to close of play.

Nick Dougherty and Sarah Stirk will host the live coverage throughout the week, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem part of our expert team, alongside Ewen Murray, Rob Lee and Wayne 'Radar' Riley.

Can Tiger Woods register a 16th major title?

EXTRA COVERAGE

With the California-based event not finishing until the small hours in the UK, there will be a two-hour highlights show to enjoy each day at 9am and 1pm.

Sky Sports News will offer regular news and updates live from the golf course, while extended highlights from past US Opens will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf, which also has a number of documentaries and new shows.

Rory McIlroy has missed the cut in each of his previous three US Open appearances

There will be live text commentary and analysis on skysports.com and the mobile app, with video highlights, post-round interviews and much more exciting content.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via Sky Go, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW TV day pass.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday

8pm to 9pm - US Open On the Range LIVE!

Thursday

3pm to 8pm - Featured Groups LIVE!

8pm to 3.30am - US Open LIVE!

Friday

3pm to 8pm - Featured Groups LIVE!

8pm to 3.30am - US Open LIVE!

Saturday

7pm to 3am - US Open LIVE!

Sunday

7pm to 3am - US Open LIVE!

Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins with the On the Range show on Wednesday at 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.