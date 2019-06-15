US Open 2019: Tee times for the final round at Pebble Beach
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/06/19 3:36am
Pairings and starting times for the final round of the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach in California. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.
(Players USA unless stated - all times BST):
1521 (a) M Thorbjornsen
1532 B Wiesberger (Aut), J Walters (Rsa)
1543 C Smith (Aus), C McDaniel
1554 C Danielson, L Donald (Eng)
1605 K Stanley, Z Johnson
1616 K Kisner, A Pope
1627 M Kinhult (Swe), B Stuard
1638 R Cabrera Bello (Esp), B Snedeker
1649 C Sordet (Fra), D Berger
1700 A Putnam, A Arnaus (Esp)
1711 T Fleetwood (Eng), A Wise
1722 S Straka (Aut), H English
1733 P Mickelson, C Howell III
1744 E Grillo (Arg), R Sabbatini (Svk)
1755 B Hurley III, B DeChambeau
1806 C Morikawa, E Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1817 P Reed, C Ortiz (Mex)
1828 P Casey (Eng), W Simpson
1839 (a) C Eaton, T Hoge
1850 M Kaymer (Ger), R Enoch (Wal)
1901 S Garcia (Esp), J Spieth
1912 J Dufner, B Horschel
1923 R Fowler, A Prugh
1934 N Taylor (Can), S Lowry (Irl)
1945 Li Haotong (Chn), (a) V Hovland (Nor)
1956 T Woods, M Leishman (Aus)
2007 J Day (Aus), T Hatton (Eng)
2018 J Furyk, M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
2029 H Matsuyama (Jpn), P Cantlay
2040 S Piercy, F Molinari (Ita)
2051 D Johnson, (a) B Wu
2102 N Lashley, A Ancer (Mex)
2113 X Schauffele, A Scott (Aus)
2124 M Wallace (Eng), BH An (Kor)
2135 J Rahm (Esp), H Stenson (Swe)
2146 D Willett (Eng), G McDowell (NIrl)
2157 M Kuchar, C Hadley
2208 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), R McIlroy (NIrl)
2219 B Koepka, C Reavie
2230 G Woodland, J Rose (Eng)