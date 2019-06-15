US Open 2019: Tee times for the final round at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy will be out at 10.08pm on Sunday

Pairings and starting times for the final round of the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach in California. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

(Players USA unless stated - all times BST):

1521 (a) M Thorbjornsen

1532 B Wiesberger (Aut), J Walters (Rsa)

1543 C Smith (Aus), C McDaniel

1554 C Danielson, L Donald (Eng)

1605 K Stanley, Z Johnson

1616 K Kisner, A Pope

1627 M Kinhult (Swe), B Stuard

1638 R Cabrera Bello (Esp), B Snedeker

1649 C Sordet (Fra), D Berger

1700 A Putnam, A Arnaus (Esp)

1711 T Fleetwood (Eng), A Wise

1722 S Straka (Aut), H English

1733 P Mickelson, C Howell III

1744 E Grillo (Arg), R Sabbatini (Svk)

1755 B Hurley III, B DeChambeau

1806 C Morikawa, E Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1817 P Reed, C Ortiz (Mex)

1828 P Casey (Eng), W Simpson

1839 (a) C Eaton, T Hoge

1850 M Kaymer (Ger), R Enoch (Wal)

1901 S Garcia (Esp), J Spieth

1912 J Dufner, B Horschel

1923 R Fowler, A Prugh

1934 N Taylor (Can), S Lowry (Irl)

1945 Li Haotong (Chn), (a) V Hovland (Nor)

Tiger Woods will be under way shortly before 8pm

1956 T Woods, M Leishman (Aus)

2007 J Day (Aus), T Hatton (Eng)

2018 J Furyk, M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

2029 H Matsuyama (Jpn), P Cantlay

2040 S Piercy, F Molinari (Ita)

2051 D Johnson, (a) B Wu

2102 N Lashley, A Ancer (Mex)

2113 X Schauffele, A Scott (Aus)

Justin Rose will once again be alongside Gary Woodland in the final round

2124 M Wallace (Eng), BH An (Kor)

2135 J Rahm (Esp), H Stenson (Swe)

2146 D Willett (Eng), G McDowell (NIrl)

2157 M Kuchar, C Hadley

2208 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), R McIlroy (NIrl)

2219 B Koepka, C Reavie

2230 G Woodland, J Rose (Eng)