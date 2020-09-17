US Open: Rory McIlroy just two off the early lead after opening three-under 67

2:32 Rory McIlroy was encouraged by his start after posting an opening-round 67 at the US Open. Rory McIlroy was encouraged by his start after posting an opening-round 67 at the US Open.

Rory McIlroy was delighted to achieve his initial aim of getting off to a hot start at the US Open after he fired an encouraging three-under 67 at Winged Foot.

McIlroy has often put himself under pressure to chase in majors following erratic starts, as exemplified by his seven-over 79 at The Open last year, but his consistency from tee to green was in good order in New York as he carded four birdies and just one bogey.

McIlroy made four birdies and dropped only one shot

The 2011 champion started on the tough par-three 10th and drilled a towering iron to 20 feet and converted the chance for birdie, although he was unable to take advantage of the par-five 12th before marking another two on his card after another pure iron to three feet.

McIlroy holed another putt from outside 20 feet at the 18th to cap a back-nine 32, but he took a step back on the first when he three-putted to drop his first shot of the day before bouncing back with another birdie at a par-three, set up by a 230-yard tee shot to seven feet.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

He missed a chance to advance his score when he needed three-putts to get down at the long sixth, and he parred safely home to stay two adrift of early clubhouse leader, Justin Thomas.

"That bodes well," said McIlroy, who opened with a 68 at Pebble Beach last year only to finish eight shots behind Gary Woodland after a disappointing 72 on Sunday. "Obviously that's a really good start, and I played the par-threes really well.

2:09 A look back at the best of the action from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 67 at the US Open at Winged Foot. A look back at the best of the action from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 67 at the US Open at Winged Foot.

"I drove the ball better and put the ball in play much more today than I have done in the previous few weeks. Hopefully I can keep that going over the next three days, and that's what you need to do around here, just keep it in the short stuff, and then the greens are still receptive enough where you can give yourself some chances.

"I took a couple of my chances today and it was one of those rounds I felt like could have been a little lower than it was, but at the same time 67 is a really good start."

McIlroy insisted he was more relaxed than usual for the first day of a major and focused more on playing with freedom rather than making sure he didn't play himself out of the tournament after 18 holes.

McIlroy birdied three of the four par-threes

"I've maybe put myself under a little too much pressure to get off to a good start," he added. "First round of a major, you're always anxious to play well, and maybe I've overthought it at times. I just went out today and just took what was given to me. I was a little more relaxed and played really nicely.

"I started this tournament last year decently at Pebble, so I have got off to good starts before. And at a US Open, if you can get off to a good start, you're not chasing as much. When you chase on US Open golf courses, that's when you can start to make mistakes and compound your errors.

"To have that sort of cushion, to be a little bit more relaxed about your play, not take on too much, be able to still play conservative golf, I think that's important here."

Live US Open Golf Live on