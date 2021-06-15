US Open: Groups and tee times for the first round at Torrey Pines
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka grouped together among early starters; Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in same threeball in the afternoon wave of starters; watch day one of the US Open live on Sky Sports Golf on Thursday from 3.30pm
Last Updated: 15/06/21 5:18pm
Groups and starting times for the first round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur
All times BST
Starting at first hole:
14.45 Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Greyson Sigg
14.56 Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez (Arg)
15.07 Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (x)
15.18 Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Harris English
15.29 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Shane Lowry (Irl)
15.40 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
15.51 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
16.02 Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Daniel Berger
16.13 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
16.24 Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter (Eng); Ryan Palmer
16.35 JT Poston, Adam Hadwin (Can); Joe Long (Eng) (x)
16.46 Luis Fernando Barco (Per), Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (x).
16.57 Mario Carmona (Mex) Wilson Furr, Davis Shore
20.30 Zach Zaback, Steve Allan (Aus), Eric Cole
20.41 Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith (Eng)
20.52 Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Richard Bland (Eng), Troy Merritt
21.03 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Victor Perez (Fra), Matt Wallace (Eng)
21.14 Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau
21.25 Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Bubba Watson
21.36 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
21.47 Matt Jones (Aus), Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith (Aus)
21.58 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin
22.09 Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry (Bel)
22.20 Ollie Osborne (x), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard
22.31 John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher
22.42 Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake
Starting at 10th hole:
14.45 Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy (Aus), Thomas Aiken (Rsa)
14.56 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Marcus Armitage (Eng), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
15.07 Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
15.18 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Matthew Wolff
15.29 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
15.40 Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar
15.51 Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
16.02 Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (Can)
16.13 Paul Barjon (Fra), Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
16.24 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Martin Laird (Sco), KH Lee (Kor)
16.35 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp); Adrian Meronk (Pol), Sung Kang (Kor)
16.46 Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (x), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex)
16.57 James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes
20.30 David Coupland (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Wade Ormsby (Aus)
20.41 Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (x)
20.52 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
21.03 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Cole Hammer (x), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
21.14 Lee Westwood (Eng), Stewart Cink, Paul Casey (Eng)
21.25 Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
21.36 Marc Leishman (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Reed
21.47 Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Sungjae Im (Kor)
21.58 Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace (Rsa), Charley Hoffman
22.09 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Brendon Todd
22.20 Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (Ger) (x), Matthew Southgate (Eng)
22.31 Spencer Ralston (x), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh
22.42 Luis Gagne (Cri), Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford