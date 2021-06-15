US Open: Groups and tee times for the first round at Torrey Pines

Groups and starting times for the first round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur

All times BST

Starting at first hole:

14.45 Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Greyson Sigg

14.56 Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez (Arg)

15.07 Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (x)

15.18 Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Harris English

15.29 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Shane Lowry (Irl)

15.40 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

15.51 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

16.02 Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Daniel Berger

16.13 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

16.24 Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter (Eng); Ryan Palmer

16.35 JT Poston, Adam Hadwin (Can); Joe Long (Eng) (x)

16.46 Luis Fernando Barco (Per), Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (x).

16.57 Mario Carmona (Mex) Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

20.30 Zach Zaback, Steve Allan (Aus), Eric Cole

20.41 Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith (Eng)

20.52 Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Richard Bland (Eng), Troy Merritt

21.03 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Victor Perez (Fra), Matt Wallace (Eng)

21.14 Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

21.25 Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Bubba Watson

21.36 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

21.47 Matt Jones (Aus), Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith (Aus)

21.58 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

22.09 Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry (Bel)

22.20 Ollie Osborne (x), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

22.31 John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

22.42 Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

Starting at 10th hole:

14.45 Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy (Aus), Thomas Aiken (Rsa)

14.56 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Marcus Armitage (Eng), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

15.07 Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

15.18 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Matthew Wolff

15.29 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

15.40 Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

15.51 Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

16.02 Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (Can)

16.13 Paul Barjon (Fra), Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

16.24 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Martin Laird (Sco), KH Lee (Kor)

16.35 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp); Adrian Meronk (Pol), Sung Kang (Kor)

16.46 Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (x), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex)

16.57 James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

20.30 David Coupland (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Wade Ormsby (Aus)

20.41 Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (x)

20.52 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

21.03 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Cole Hammer (x), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

21.14 Lee Westwood (Eng), Stewart Cink, Paul Casey (Eng)

21.25 Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

21.36 Marc Leishman (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Reed

21.47 Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Sungjae Im (Kor)

21.58 Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace (Rsa), Charley Hoffman

22.09 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Brendon Todd

22.20 Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (Ger) (x), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

22.31 Spencer Ralston (x), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

22.42 Luis Gagne (Cri), Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford