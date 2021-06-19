121st US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at Torrey Pines
Richard Bland and Russell Henley share the halfway lead at the US Open, with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy all still in contention at Torrey Pines - watch live on Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/06/21 6:07am
Groups and starting times for the third round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur
Starting at first hole
1510 Akshay Bhatia
1521 Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1532 Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry (Ire)
1543 Wilco Neinaber (Rsa), Fabian Gomez (Arg)
1554 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Rick Lamb
1605 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng)
1616 Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery
1627 Wade Ormsby (Aus), J.T. Poston
1638 Ian Poulter (Eng), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1649 Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1700 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1711 Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg
1722 Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay
1733 Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1744 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1755 Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1806 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Phil Mickelson
1817 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1828 Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1839 Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1850 Bob MacIntyre (Sco), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1901 Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger
1912 Brian Harman, Dylan Wu
1923 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charley Hoffman
1934 Matt Jones (Aus), Rory McIlroy (Eng)
1945 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Hoge
1956 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brooks Koepka
2007 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
2018 Harris English, Branden Grace (Rsa)
2029 Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
2040 Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
2051 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
2102 Mac Hughes (Can), Kevin Streelman
2113 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bubba Watson
2124 Matt Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
2135 Russell Henley, Richard Bland (Eng)
