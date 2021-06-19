121st US Open: Groups and tee times for final round at Torrey Pines
Rory McIlroy in the penultimate group on Sunday with Bryson DeChambeau in the pair ahead of him
Groups and starting times for the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
USA unless stated, all times BST
Starting at first hole
1430 Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)
1441 Fabian Gomez (Arg), Jimmy Walker
1452 Matt Jones (Aus), Kyle Westmoreland
1503 Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg
1514 Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb
1525 Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1536 Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1547 Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1558 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Troy Merritt
1609 Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers
1620 Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1631 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1642 Gary Woodland (USA), Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
1653 Shane Lowry (Irl), Kevin Kisner
1704 Adam Hadwin (Can), Dylan Wu
1715 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1726 Bubba Watson, Branden Grace (Rsa)
1737 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Chez Reavie
1748 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1759 Adam Scott (Aus), Patrick Cantlay
1810 JT Poston, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1821 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1832 Richard Bland (Eng), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
1843 Lee Westwood (Eng), Brian Harman
1854 Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker
1905 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth
1916 Harris English, Justin Thomas
1927 Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1938 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Ian Poulter (Eng)
1949 Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Streelman
2000 Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
2011 Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
2022 Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm (Esp)
2033 Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau
2044 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Russell Henley
2055 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
