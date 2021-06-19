121st US Open: Groups and tee times for final round at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy will feature in the penultimate twoball on Sunday

Groups and starting times for the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

USA unless stated, all times BST

Starting at first hole

1430 Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)

1441 Fabian Gomez (Arg), Jimmy Walker

1452 Matt Jones (Aus), Kyle Westmoreland

1503 Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg

1514 Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb

1525 Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1536 Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Phil Mickelson is among the early starters on Sunday

1547 Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1558 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Troy Merritt

1609 Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers

1620 Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1631 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1642 Gary Woodland (USA), Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

1653 Shane Lowry (Irl), Kevin Kisner

1704 Adam Hadwin (Can), Dylan Wu

1715 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1726 Bubba Watson, Branden Grace (Rsa)

1737 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Chez Reavie

1748 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1759 Adam Scott (Aus), Patrick Cantlay

1810 JT Poston, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1821 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1832 Richard Bland (Eng), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

Richard Bland is paired with Guido Migliozzi who he beat in a play-off to win the British Masters

1843 Lee Westwood (Eng), Brian Harman

1854 Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker

1905 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth

1916 Harris English, Justin Thomas

1927 Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1938 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1949 Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Streelman

2000 Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

2011 Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

2022 Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm (Esp)

Bryson DeChambeau will start the final round just two off the lead

2033 Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

2044 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Russell Henley

2055 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

