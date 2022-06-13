US Open: Rory McIlroy grouped with Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele for first two rounds

Rory McIlroy will be among the early starters at the US Open on Thursday

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 122nd US Open.

McIlroy comes into this week's event at The Country Club in Brookline off the back of an impressive title defence at the RBC Canadian Open, with the former world No 1 looking to become the first player to win a PGA Tour event and a major in successive weeks since he managed it himself in 2014.

The Northern Irishman will be part of the early coverage on Thursday morning as his star-studded group begins at 7.40am local time (12.40pm BST), with defending champion Jon Rahm also out early as he plays alongside two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and US Amateur champion James Piot.

Jordan Spieth, champion in 2015, and former Masters winner Adam Scott play alongside Max Homa, winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, with FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay also among the early starters as he goes out in an all-American group with Billy Horschel and Daniel Berger.

Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas plays alongside Tony Finau for the second time in as many events, having gone out in the final group in Toronto on Sunday, with Norway's Viktor Hovland completing that threeball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy calls the PGA Tour the 'best Tour in the world' after his Canadian Open victory and says the win sets him up perfectly heading into the US Open McIlroy calls the PGA Tour the 'best Tour in the world' after his Canadian Open victory and says the win sets him up perfectly heading into the US Open

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler starts his bid for a second major title and fifth PGA Tour victory of the season with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Australian star Cameron Smith, while Shane Lowry partners two of the players involved in the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series - six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen.

Selected first-round tee times (BST):

Hole 1

1218 Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1229 Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa

1240 Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1251 Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Alex Noren (Swe)

1302 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1814 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau

1836 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1847 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

Hole 10

1240 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

1803 Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1814 Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1825 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler

1847 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

1858 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed

