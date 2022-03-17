Cheltenham Festival: Stayers' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase feature on day three as Flooring Porter and Allaho return

Cheltenham Festival day three LIVE!Flooring Porter defends Stayers' crown after Mullins masterclassAllaho repeats Ryanair Chase rompBob takes advantage of Galopin fall to win TurnersCheltenham legend Coole Cody wins the PlateLove Envoi gives Fry Festival successChambard continues fine week for WilliamsThird Wind lands Pertemps after enquiryWho are the Cheltenham bankers?Cheltenham Festival dark horsesGuide to riding Cheltenham's New CourseThursday resultsLatest Sky Bet oddsDay two round-up: Energumene wins dramatic Champion Chase I Tiger Roll denied fairytale farewell I Sir Gerhard wins Ballymore