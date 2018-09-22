Joshua vs Povetkin: Heavyweight rivals make their predictions

Ahead of Anthony Joshua's Wembley fight with Alexander Povetkin, we asked Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora, Jarrell Miller and more to make their predictions.

The unified champion defends his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO titles against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and a host of heavyweight rivals will be watching the fight with interest.

Former opponents, possible future challengers, and experienced campaigners have shared their thoughts on Joshua's upcoming clash with Povetkin...

Dillian Whyte

Joshua will stop Povetkin, probably in about six to eight rounds.

I think Povetkin is a bit too old and long in the tooth now, and he's had too many hard fights.

That last one with David Price, he didn't look dangerous at all, he looked small. He did not look as fearsome as he did before.

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

It's really hard to say, because it's not going to be an easy fight for AJ.

He had a tremendous amount of problems with Carlos Takam, who comes forward like Povetkin, throws combinations like Povetkin. A lot of problems with Carlos Takam, and it was a premature stoppage.

It could go either way in my book. It should be an entertaining fight. Fighting in England, I would give the edge a little more to Joshua.

Of course I will watch. I will be observing their styles closely. I expect Joshua to win but anything can happen in boxing. Joshua won’t be distracted, he is a professional and will be focused on what is in front of him. Joshua by stoppage. Joseph Parker

Dereck Chisora

Alexander is good. If it goes past three rounds, Alexander warms up and he starts getting the rhythm right.

You know what, this is the hardest fight AJ's going to ever have. Forget Klitschko. This one. Dereck Chisora

I sparred Alexander, the first five rounds will be hard for him, and after he starts figuring out things, he's very good when he's in the ring. I said to some of AJ's friends, this will be a hard fight for you guys.

If Joshua just gambles to rush him for the first round and bomb him out, that's cool, he will win this fight, easy.

David Price

There is always a chance of an upset in boxing, but it isn't as one-sided a fight as some people are seeing it. They should be excited about that fight, because it will be good while it lasts.

Throughout [my fight against Povetkin] it was punch after punch accuracy. Early on, when I was taking his shots, I thought he is not going to be able to hurt me, but then when he did land, he made sure he landed in the right position.

If Joshua takes that into account, he will go into the fight cautiously early on, and then as the rounds go on, you'll see Povetkin - he'll be 39 by the fight - start tiring and Joshua will jump all over him. I think he'll win by stoppage.

Hughie Fury

Joshua wins by knockout in about five rounds. Anytime Povetkin goes in with a taller opponent he can't cope as well.

Povetkin is still a dangerous opponent, of course, and one shot can suddenly end things, but I do think Joshua wins this one.

Dominic Breazeale

AJ's a big, strong, athletic guy. We know he's got the ability to knock guys out. Povetkin has a lot of knockouts in his fights.

I don't think Povetkin stays in the later rounds, I actually think Joshua knocks him out in the fourth or fifth round. He's got age on his side, Povetkin's been around the game for a while.

Yes, he does have a lot of experience, but AJ is proven. He's beaten Wladimir Klitschko and you don't get any more experience than a guy like that.

Tony Bellew

I think there will be a few testing moments. If Anthony wants to go in there and just win, he could do it risk-free, 90 per cent of the time, as he did against Joseph Parker, but he was hell bent on going in there and showing the people that he could outbox Joseph Parker.

Don't get me wrong, he's got the power to end the fight in 20 seconds, but going out there and trading you'll be playing Russian roulette. Tony Bellew

Now that he's shown that he can do it, he's going to want to get back to 'Mr Excitement'. I do think he's going to go in there on the hunt for Alexander Povetkin, but I don't think he'll do it early.

I think his footwork will be much superior to Povetkin, his hands are definitely quicker, but Povetkin will try and let Joshua blow himself out a bit. Give him the early rounds maybe. I just don't think Anthony will fall into that trap. That only leads me to the end conclusion that Joshua will knock out Povetkin somewhere between rounds four to eight.

