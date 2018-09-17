Joshua vs Povetkin: World heavyweight title fight on Sky Sports Box Office

0:30 Watch our promo for AJ v Povetkin! Watch our promo for AJ v Povetkin!

Everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday from Wembley Stadium.

Joshua…

The unbeaten world heavyweight champion wants a return to his devastating best after being taken the distance for the first time in his last fight against Joseph Parker. With an ever-growing target on his back, Joshua must deal with his mandatory challenger Povetkin before attention turns to April 13 when he will return to Wembley Stadium.

Povetkin…

The former WBA 'regular' champion from Russia has knockout power which David Price experienced at the Principality Stadium on the Joshua vs Parker undercard. He has lost just once in 35 outings, to a prime Wladimir Klitschko five years ago. Like Joshua and Klitschko, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist.

On the line…

Principally Joshua's trident of titles, the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships. More so, the continuation of Joshua's exemplary progress in what is just his 22nd fight as he builds towards meeting one of his great rivals next year. Povetkin is a dangerous challenger who, aged 39, may view this as his last opportunity to add another world title to his CV.

Where is it?

Wembley Stadium represents a return to the scene of Joshua's sensational victory against Klitschko last year. After two fights in Cardiff, Joshua is back in the national stadium where he is due to fight for a third time next April.

Who's on the undercard?

Joshua's protege Lawrence Okolie challenges for the British cruiserweight title against Matty Askin, a more durable and experienced opponent than he has ever fought before.

Luke Campbell can gain revenge against Yvan Mendy for dealing him the first loss of his pro career, in what will be a world title eliminator.

Price, beaten brutally on Joshua's last undercard, bravely returns to take on Povetkin's stablemate and fellow Russian bruiser Sergey Kuzmin.

Who else will be there?

Dillian Whyte is sure to want a ringside view of his bitter rival Joshua, Dereck Chisora will probably turn up too, and then there's the small matter of Tony Bellew and Oleksandr Usyk.

