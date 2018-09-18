Joshua vs Povetkin: Luke Campbell has not watched Yvan Mendy defeat back as he plots revenge

Luke Campbell has never rewatched his defeat to Yvan Mendy but is certain of righting the wrongs from their 2015 clash.

Campbell rematches Mendy on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title defence against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in an eliminator for the WBC lightweight world title.

It is almost three years since Campbell suffered a shock points defeat to the tough Frenchman, the first of his career, and 'Cool Hand', now under the guidance of Shane McGuigan, is confident of exacting revenge.

"Personally, I still don't feel that people have seen anywhere near the best of me," the Hull lightweight said.

It was a lesson learnt. I'm moving forward with that now and can't wait to put it right. Luke Campbell

"I'm excited to go out there and continue showing better performances and keep on improving.

"I don't really look back at that night, I don't think I've even watched the fight back.

"The things I was doing that night wasn't what I normally do, It was a lesson learnt. I'm moving forward with that now and can't wait to put it right."

Mendy has collected seven victories and the WBC silver belt following his surprise triumph at The O2, while Olympic gold medalist Campbell has notched up six impressive wins since but also narrowly fell short in a tilt for world glory against Jorge Linares.

The WBC world title is currently held by pound-for-pound rated American Mikey Garcia.

