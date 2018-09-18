Joshua vs Povetkin: Alexander Povetkin arrives in UK ahead of Anthony Joshua title bout

Alexander Povetkin has arrived in the UK ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua.

Povetkin challenges Joshua for his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Former WBA 'regular' champion Povetkin produced an explosive performance in his last fight, brutally knocking out David Price to establish himself as the mandatory challenger to Joshua with the WBA and the WBO.

The 39-year-old, whose only career loss came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, spoke to Sky Sports News shortly after touching down at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday evening.

Povetkin knocked David Price out at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in March

And the Russian looked unfazed by the challenge that lies ahead for him this weekend, insisting he cannot wait to get in the ring with unbeaten heavyweight king Joshua.

"I'm very happy and very glad that I have this opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua," the Russian told Sky Sports News.

"It's the aim of every boxer to fight against the best and I am very happy to be fighting Anthony."

