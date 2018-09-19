Joshua vs Povetkin: Watch Anthony Joshua's media workout on a live stream

Watch Anthony Joshua's media workout live here Watch Anthony Joshua's media workout live here

Anthony Joshua will showcase his skills during a media workout - and you can watch the world champion and all the undercard fighters on a live stream.

Britain's heavyweight star is going to be put through his paces this evening at York Hall in Bethnal Green, in front of the watching media and fans, as he edges closer to Saturday's world title defence against Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

RUNNING ORDER 6pm Shakhram Giyasov 6.15pm Sergey Kuzmin 6.30pm David Price 6.45pm Lawrence Okolie 7pm Matty Askin 7.15pm Yvan Mendy 7.30pm Luke Campbell 7.45pm Alexander Povetkin 8.05pm Anthony Joshua

On an exciting Wembley undercard, Luke Campbell will have a rematch with Yvan Mendy in a final eliminator for the WBC lightweight title.

Two big cruiserweights collide in the capital as Lawrence Okolie challenges Matty Askin for the British title, while popular heavyweight David Price will be seeking a career-changing victory over unbeaten Russian Sergey Kuzmin.

You can follow the media workout from 6pm as we build towards Joshua's arrival, live on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel and Sky Sports Facebook page.

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.