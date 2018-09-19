Joshua vs Povetkin: Watch Anthony Joshua's media workout on a live stream
6.30pm Price, 6.45pm Okolie, 7pm Askin, 7.15pm Mendy, 7.30pm Campbell, 7.45pm Povetkin, 8.05pm Joshua
Last Updated: 19/09/18 6:12pm
Anthony Joshua will showcase his skills during a media workout - and you can watch the world champion and all the undercard fighters on a live stream.
Britain's heavyweight star is going to be put through his paces this evening at York Hall in Bethnal Green, in front of the watching media and fans, as he edges closer to Saturday's world title defence against Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
RUNNING ORDER
|6pm
|Shakhram Giyasov
|6.15pm
|Sergey Kuzmin
|6.30pm
|David Price
|6.45pm
|Lawrence Okolie
|7pm
|Matty Askin
|7.15pm
|Yvan Mendy
|7.30pm
|Luke Campbell
|7.45pm
|Alexander Povetkin
|8.05pm
|Anthony Joshua
On an exciting Wembley undercard, Luke Campbell will have a rematch with Yvan Mendy in a final eliminator for the WBC lightweight title.
Two big cruiserweights collide in the capital as Lawrence Okolie challenges Matty Askin for the British title, while popular heavyweight David Price will be seeking a career-changing victory over unbeaten Russian Sergey Kuzmin.
You can follow the media workout from 6pm as we build towards Joshua's arrival, live on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel and Sky Sports Facebook page.
