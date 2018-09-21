Joshua vs Povetkin: Unbeaten visitors Sergey Kuzmin and Shakhram Giyasov pose a threat

Everything you need to know about Sergey Kuzmin and Shakhram Giyasov, who aim to shine on the Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin undercard.

The unbeaten up-and-comers Kuzmin and Giyasov are signed to promotional team World of Boxing, alongside Povetkin, and have each taken difficult fights on Saturday's card.

Kuzmin (12-0 heavyweight) fights the more experienced David Price while Giyasov (4-0 welterweight) meets 14-0 Julio Laguna. We asked World of Boxing's Vadim Kornilov to explain why his two prospects may steal the show...

Kuzmin was beaten in the amateurs by Anthony Joshua?

Vadim Kornilov: It was a close and competitive fight. Kuzmin has beaten some top amateurs. He has an extensive amateur record.

Kuzmin knocked out Joe Joyce as an amateur…

Vadim Kornilov: Yes he has.

Describe what to expect from Kuzmin…

Vadim Kornilov: He is trained by the same team as Dmitry Bivol. He doesn't take many risks but, when he does find his opponent and finds his confidence, he makes exciting finishes.

Why fight Price?

Vadim Kornilov: We agreed with Eddie Hearn, in the Joshua-Povetkin negotiations, that World of Boxing could put fighters on the card. We definitely wanted Kuzmin as the only serious heavyweight from Russia, after Povetkin. Eddie said he'd find a dangerous opponent for the English fans.

David Price is his first big test as a pro. Price, no matter what, is always dangerous and well-skilled. So we're interested to see this fight for Kuzmin.

What are your goals for Kuzmin?

Vadim Kornilov: Kuzmin and Price are fighting for the WBA 'continental' title. If he is victorious he could come back in December on Bivol's card in the USA.

We'll be moving Kuzmin up, and this will push him up in the ratings.

A lot of the top heavyweights are in England and we would like to bring him back to fight one of them.

Do Kuzmin and Povetkin have a relationship?

Vadim Kornilov: They are not close. Sergey is much younger so they haven't intersected much. But, for sure, they have mutual respect. Kuzmin trains mostly in Los Angeles, Povetkin in Moscow. Now we are here, we are all together.

Tell us about Shakhram Giyasov?

Giyasov (R) lost to Daniyar Yeleussinov (now with Matchroom) in the Rio 2016 gold medal fight

Vadim Kornilov: We signed him this year. He is a world amateur champion and an Olympic silver medallist.

He is a very interesting fighter from Uzbekistan who has already fought good opposition. He is fighting a 14-0 opponent [Julio Laguna]. Giyasov is a top-level amateur who will perform in the pros. Look at his record - he has already knocked out some good pros.

