Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua's weigh-in result must strike perfect balance, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua's weigh-in result must blend "speed and size" to nullify Alexander Povetkin, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua will go face to face with his challenger for the final time before they fight at Friday's weigh-in, where he is likely to be approximately one stone heavier.

Joshua was a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs against Carlos Takam last year but trimmed down to 17st 4lbs in his last fight against Joseph Parker.

Against Parker he wanted speed, and against Takam he wanted size. Now he needs both. Eddie Hearn

Joshua's recent weigh-in results Parker – 17st 4lbs

Takam – 18st 4lbs

Klitschko – 17st 12lbs

Molina – 17st 12lbs

Asked if Joshua would prioritise speed or size against Povetkin, Hearn told Sky Sports: "He needs a bit of both. Against Parker he wanted speed, and against Takam he wanted size.

"Now he needs both. He needs the speed to beat Povetkin to the punch and the bulk to absorb what will come back.

"Povetkin is very strong and very bullish. AJ has to use his size to push him back, but also needs to use his speed because Povetkin is not slow."

0:49 Joshua and Povetkin go head to head at their final press conference Joshua and Povetkin go head to head at their final press conference

Russia's Povetkin, who has just one defeat in 35 fights, weighed-in at 16st 5lbs for his most recent victory over David Price - nearly a stone lighter than Joshua's most recent measurements.

"He's one of the lightest heavyweights but that means he has speed," Joshua said on Thursday. "I spar cruiserweights like Lawrence Okolie who is fast and sharp.

"His strengths? I work alongside people who have the same strengths."

