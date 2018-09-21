Joshua vs Povetkin: Talking points from the weigh-in

1:10 Anthony Joshua was over a stone-and-a-half heavier than Alexander Povetkin as they weighed in for their world heavyweight title fight Anthony Joshua was over a stone-and-a-half heavier than Alexander Povetkin as they weighed in for their world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua is, as usual, the far heavier man against Alexander Povetkin but the danger is that his challenger has made a career of being smaller, lighter and faster.

Povetkin is half-a-stone lighter than when he brutally knocked out David Price in his last fight - no mean feat for a 39-year-old, and proof the aloof Russian is making every sacrifice possible in what is likely his last chance at a world title.

It was known some time ago he would be the shortest opponent in height and reach of Joshua's elite-level career, and also the lightest, but these intangibles are rarely as they seem when the first bell rings. Povetkin actually exacerbated the already notable differences at Friday's weigh-in, which is why Joshua's focus must laser in during the excruciating hours before he can finally throw a punch.

Povetkin is the shortest opponent in height and reach, and the lightest, of Joshua’s world-calibre career Height Reach Weight (in AJ fight) Povetkin 6'2'' 75'' 15st 12lbs Parker 6'4'' 76'' 16st 12lbs Takam 6’2’’ 81’’ 16st 12lbs Klitschko 6’6’’ 81’’ 17st 2lbs Molina 6’4’’ 79’’ 16st 13lbs Breazeale 6’7’’ 82’’ 18st 3lbs Martin 6’5’’ 80’’ 17st 7lbs Whyte 6’4’’ 78’’ 17st 9lbs

"I am happy about the difference," Povetkin growled after weighing-in at 15st 12lbs compared to Joshua's 17st 8lbs.

The difference is one stone and 10 pounds but, when they weighed-in on the same afternoon earlier this year to fight Joseph Parker and Price respectively, the disparity was just 13 pounds. Povetkin knows where his advantage might lie and has done everything to maximise it.

His tucked-up style with bent knees and punches that are swung in an upwards direction eventually bludgeoned Price after Povetkin came through a nervy moment. Dropping seven pounds of weight should make his feet more nimble.

The quickness with which Povetkin is able to attack a larger man was greatly respected five years ago by Wladimir Klitschko, who weighed-in at a four-year low to prevent himself being a sitting duck. Klitschko was able to keep Povetkin on the end of his jab, and that remains the only time Saturday's challenger has been beaten in 35 fights.

So the blueprint exists.

Joshua's key weigh-in results Povetkin - 17st 8lbs

Parker – 17st 4lbs

Takam – 18st 2lbs

Klitschko – 17st 12lbs

Molina – 17st 11lbs

Povetkin's key weigh-in results Joshua - 15st 12lbs

Price - 16st 5lbs

Hammer - 15st 13lbs

Klitschko - 16st 2lbs

Takam - 16st 5lbs

1:51 Anthony Joshua says he will need to be ready to dance around the ring after weighing in over a stone-and-a-half heavier than Alexander Povetkin for their world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Anthony Joshua says he will need to be ready to dance around the ring after weighing in over a stone-and-a-half heavier than Alexander Povetkin for their world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

Joshua made a major point of dropping 12 pounds from his career-heaviest weight against Carlos Takam, to when he faced Parker who was much likelier to circle on the back foot. Like Parker, Povetkin is a 'small' heavyweight and, at 6'2'', he is four inches shorter than Joshua. Unlike Parker, Povetkin is vastly experienced and has a knockout brewing in his left hook.

Joshua is still tailoring his perfect fighting weight but, four pounds heavier than when he beat Parker, is perhaps settling on some middle ground between size and speed.

"He needs a bit of both," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. "Against Parker he wanted speed, and against Takam he wanted size.

"Now he needs both. He needs the speed to beat Povetkin to the punch and the bulk to absorb what will come back."

Joshua's latest weight, eight pounds beneath his heaviest and four pounds lower than when he faced Klitschko, is designed to maintain power over the duration while guarding against fatigue.

"He's going to be quick, going to be fast," Joshua said about Povetkin on Friday. "So I'll put on my dancing shoes and be fast with my feet."

Those feet will need to avoid Povetkin's hazardous blows and put Joshua in a position to hurt his visitor. He is four inches taller with a seven inches more reach but these statistics suit Povetkin, too.

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.