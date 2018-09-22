Joshua vs Povetkin: Predictions for Matty Askin and Lawrence Okolie

Lawrence Okolie has set his sights on a world title fight before the next Olympics, but first wants to clean up the domestic cruiserweight scene.

'The Sauce' is unbeaten in nine but standing in his way is Matty Askin, the current champion who is experienced and a hardened professional. The Panel give us their thoughts... and predictions.

Carl Froch

I like Okolie. I know him well from the England squad and he might be tall and a bit of an ugly fighter to watch, but this is going to be exciting while it lasts.

It will be tough but he can punch, so I'll go for a late stoppage for Okolie. Carl Froch

Askin has the experience and he is a tough, hard British champion but I am expecting Okolie to do the business. British title fights bring the best out of everybody and Okolie is here to take over - it's his time. It will be tough but he can punch, so I'll go for a late stoppage.

Dillian Whyte

It's a good fight. I think Okolie should come through, but Askin is tough. The champion truly believes in his heart that he will get the knockout win.

Okolie is either going to win by knockout or lose on points. Dillian Whyte

Okolie is either going to win by knockout, or he will lose on points against Askin. But I would love to see Okolie fight against Richard Riakporhe in the future. Let's see what happen.

Tony Bellew

I definitely think Okolie is vulnerable, but I don't think Askin is the guy who is going to expose that vulnerability. That will be exposed when Okolie goes higher through the levels.

Matty will not be able to absorb what Okolie will dish out. Tony Bellew

Matty will not be able to absorb what Okolie will dish out on the night, in my opinion. I don't know when the stoppage is going to come, I just believe it will.

2:19 Okolie is confident of extending his unbeaten streak Okolie is confident of extending his unbeaten streak

David Coldwell

Okolie has done the distance once but it's been at his own pace, there's a big difference when you're in a dogfight and Askin is much more experienced.

If Okolie jumps on Askin and hits hard early then I see him getting the champion out of there inside five. David Coldwell

I think if Okolie jumps on Askin, coming out and hitting hard early then I see him getting a pretty sharp stoppage inside five rounds. If Askin gets confident then it is a very tough fight, but I think Okolie gets the early finish.

Matthew Macklin

Okolie is coming in with a knockout-heavy record, but Askin seems unfazed and isn't intimidated, I think that experience will stand him in good stead. I'm undecided, there's too many unknowns there with Okolie.

If Askin can really get on top early doors then it'll make for a great fight. Matthew Macklin

If Askin can really get on top early doors then it'll be a great fight but if Okolie can get room behind the jab then he has the upper hand and will bring that long right into play. I wouldn't be surprised if Okolie comes through with the win but I am going to go for Askin TKO.

Johnny Nelson

Okolie is a big, awkward, ugly fighter who can punch. He's a big unit, a big cruiserweight. He'll end up at heavyweight.

Askin will walk onto one - it's Okolie's awkwardness, you can't time him. Johnny Nelson

I probably didn't give him enough respect or credit when he boxed Isaac Chamberlain but he made easy work of it.

Okolie is definitely beyond domestic level, and I see him winning this fight. I think he gets rid of Askin inside the first half of the fight. Askin will walk onto one - it's Okolie's awkwardness, you can't time him.

TALE OF THE TAPE - ASKIN V OKOLIE

