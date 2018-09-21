Joshua vs Povetkin: The Panel give their opinion on Anthony Joshua's mindset ahead of Wembley fight

Anthony Joshua admits he is feeling "tons of pressure" before the Alexander Povetkin fight, and The Panel discuss what is running through the world champion's mind...

Britain's boxing hero will put three world titles and his unbeaten record on the line against Povetkin, with a crowd of up to 90,000 expecting another explosive victory over the Russian challenger on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Heavyweight rivals will be watching Joshua's every move as Povetkin tries to ruin years of hard work with a brutal blow, so we asked our panel of experts to picture his thoughts before the opening bell at Wembley.

Johnny Nelson

Hunted. He was the hunter and now he's the hunted, so it's a different mentality. When you're the hunter you know your path and what you're chasing. When you're the hunted you have the responsibility of being champion.

He needs to deal with opponents who have done years of homework on him, in just a 10-week training camp. People mistake nerves for fear. Joshua is scared of losing. He says that his challengers are colluding together.

Tony Bellew

He's 100 per cent focused on Alexander Povetkin. Now he's going to start seasoning and maturing into a very clever, good fighter, and he understands that he has to focus on every opponent, every time out.

He cannot afford to be thinking what is going to happen between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. That is not on his mind whatsoever.

It's not on his mind, because he has a very formidable challenge in front of him in Povetkin, a fellow Olympic gold medallist, a fellow highly-decorated amateur. You give this guy an inch, he'll take a mile. He'll take your head clean off.

Dillian Whyte

I don’t think he will be distracted. Right now, AJ is the man at the minute. All these guys are just playing games and running around him really. Dillian Whyte

Carl Froch

Fans can turn on him, but that's what happens when you put yourself in the firing line. He might be a bit angry.

He will be trying to make a statement in this fight. What would Deontay Wilder do to Povetkin? You have to compare.

David Coldwell

It's fantastic, he's focused and on it, he sounds like he's studying the game and different fighters, old and new. I like it a lot.

As a coach, the last thing you need is your fighter having to do all these different commitments, sponsorship, media etc. You want him to just train and rest. When he is not training, he should be resting and it's good if he's been locked away.

Joseph Parker

No, Joshua won’t be distracted. He is a professional and will be focused on what is in front of him. Joseph Parker

Martin Bakole

When I watched his fight against Joseph Parker, he was a little bit poor, because maybe I don't know if he was focused in the ring with him or not.

He's taking it seriously, because he's fighting someone who has only lost once in big fight. He's serious and he's focused. Martin Bakole

But this time, I see he's serious now and focused, and working hard. I think it's going to be different. For me, he's taking it seriously, because he's fighting someone who has only lost once in a big fight. He's serious and he's focused.

Matthew Macklin

AJ's saying all the right things again, he seems focused and grounded. Despite his fame, stardom and achievements, he keeps his feet on the ground and it's because he has a good team around him balancing and influencing him well.

These events are huge, but again he has not taken his eye off the ball. This is a tough fight and this is the best opponent he will have faced other than Klitschko, but he's aware of the situation - every fight is huge now for AJ.

