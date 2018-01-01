WWE
Live Blog
CORBIN TIME!
Baron Corbin is here. What could this mean?
STYLES v JOE
Styles lands a big Pele kick and Joe seems to be out! Now a forearm! And a Phenomenal Forearm! 1... 2... 3! Styles wins!
AJ STYLES RETAINS THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Styles counters to grab Joe's injured knee and twist it, forcing the break of the Coquina Clutch!
Styles slides into an O'Connor roll for a two but Joe turns it into a Coquina Clutch!
But Styles locks in a Calf Crusher out of nowhere! Can Joe reach the ropes? Yes, just! But how much damage has that done to his injured knee?
ENORMOUS clothesline from Joe turns Styles inside out. That was like Stan Hansen and JBL at the same time.
Styles drills Joe with a forearm to the outside and looks for a Phenomenal one but Joe ducks it and levels him with a silk-smooth powerslam. That was beautiful.
Massive chants for Styles in the arena now...
The pair exchange a series of Flair chops and open-hand slaps to the face and Styles goes for the Styles Clash but can't get him up, instead settling for a reverse DDT off the top! Two count!
Styles lands a Pele kick to flatten Joe and both men are temporarily down...
Styles flies into the corner of the commentary table on a Joe dive and gets rolled into the ring but the champion gets a foot on the ropes. The trash talking has started from Joe...
This match is already living up to its billing. Plenty of action around the ringside area with both men putting their bodies on the line.
Styles is going straight after the knee Joe injured in the match between these two at Super Show-Down. He's not the champion for nothing, you know.
Here we go then. Expect brutality.
AJ is six days away from a full year with the title. Joe is a late replacement for Daniel Bryan. This is only going one way... or is it?
TITLE ON THE LINE!
Huge match next. AJ Styles. Samoa Joe. WWE Championship.
WORLD CUP FINAL
So this is how the final of the WWE World Cup looks...
ROLLINS v ZIGGLER
Seth goes to the top but McIntyre pushes him off! Nasty fall! And Dolph nails him with a Sweet Chin Music! 1... 2... 3! Dolph wins!
Superplex! And the Falcon Arrow - no! Ziggler blocks it and gets the Zig Zag! It's over! No! Rollins kicks out at the last nanosecond!
Rollins launches Dolph to the outside and then plants him with a suicide dive! Back in the ring, Rollins attempts a Stomp but Ziggler turns it into a Famouser for a two-count!
Ziggler looks for a DDT but gets caught and transitions it into a roll-up... which Rollins counters with a roll-up of his own! And the pair exchanged a long sequence of duelling two-counts!
Rollins attempts to dive on Ziggler in the corner but he moves at the last moment and Seth lands head-first on the turnbuckle! Ziggler takes control...
Nip and tuck in the early exchanges before Rollins gets an advantage only to see Drew McIntyre stand in his way as he attempts to get back into the ring. Will the Scottish Terminator get involved here?
So who will face The Miz in the World Cup final? We'll find out next!
MIZ v MYSTERIO
But no! Miz gets his knees up on the splash! And now the cover - 1... 2... 3! Miz wins! Miz is through!
619! Out of nowhere almost! And Rey is going up to the top...
Miz cuts him off, however, and lands a Skull-crushing Finale! Is this it? 1... 2... No! Rey just kicks out!
Mysterio lands a crossbody for a 2.999! And now a huracanra! Can Rey pick up a win here and advance to the final?
Miz lines up a pump-handle suplex but Rey turns it into a tilt-a-whirl DDT to retake the advantage. Both men are down...
Miz is not known as a submission specialist but puts Rey in a Bow and Arrow Lock and nails his opponent with a knee to the midsection as he comes off the ropes. Rey is in trouble here...
It's all Rey so far as he shows few signs of his post-match beatdown at the hands of Orton in a clash between two very different wrestling styles.
SEMI-FINAL TIME!
The Miz is back in action to face Rey Mysterio to establish who will represent SmackDown in the World Cup final.
THE BAR v NEW DAY
But Big Show connects with a big right hand on the jaw of Big E, who staggers back into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus and the Bar retain!
THE BAR RETAIN WWE SMACKDOWN TAG-TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
Big E gets Sheamus on his shoulders and Kofi hits a double stomp on his back for a 2.999 as Cesaro breaks up the pin! Will we be having new tag champions here?
Kingston eventually tags out and Big E lays waste to Cesaro and then Sheamus with a huge uranage!
But The Bar aren't the tag champions for nothing and they use their trademark double-team moves and quick tags to take control of this match. Kingston is trapped in the corner.
Kofi's in now and he has some very different offense - think modified lucha - but it's no less effective, this time with Cesaro on the receiving end.
The challengers are fielding Big E and Kofi Kingston for this one and Big E is immediately on the front foot against Sheamus.
NEW BAR MEMBER!
Sheamus and Cesaro are joined by a very useful third man here - the Big Show!
IT'S A NEW DAY YES IT IS!
Can the pancake boys - who are making their entrance on a flying carpet - regain the SmackDown tag titles from The Bar?
WORLD CUP LINE-UP
The semi-final brackets look like this...
ANGLE v ZIGGLER
Ziggler sends Angle into the post and catches him with the Zig Zag as he rebounds back! It's over! Ziggler progresses to face Rollins in the semi-finals!
Angle turns Dolph over and wrenches in an Angle Lock... Ziggler fights it... And manages to kick him off!
After an exchange of suplexes, Ziggler catches Angle with a big DDT but can't get the three-count and misses the Famouser to give Kurt the chance to hit an Angle Slam! 1... 2... no!
And the straps are down!
Angle nails a belly-to-belly and two German suplexes before Ziggler gets to the ropes to force a break.
As you might expect, some chain wrestling to kick this one off. Angle looks in pretty good shape!
IT'S ANGLE TIME!
WWE legend Kurt Angle is here for his World Cup match against Dolph Ziggler.
ROLLINS v LASHLEY
Lashley hits the corner post with an attempted dive and Rollins capitalises with the Stomp! This is over! Rollins picks up the three-count and a win almost out of nowhere!
Lashley gets a little overconfident and Rollins launches him to the outside before sending him flying with not one but two suicide dives!
Plenty of power on display from Lashley already - and no cheerleading (yet) from Lio Rush.
