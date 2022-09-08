Sport pays tribute to The Queen

Sport pays its respects as the Queen diesQueen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announcesQueen Elizabeth II's death: Changes to scheduled sportPremier League, WSL and EFL matches postponed this weekend out of respectBMW Championship at Wentworth to continue on Saturday, reduced to 54 holesEngland's Test with South Africa to resume on Saturday as third dayShields vs Marshall provisionally rescheduled for October 15No horseracing on Saturday out of respect, St Leger on SundayHow racing became The Queen's active passionFor more coverage follow Sky News