Afghanistan vs Ireland
|Afghanistan are 65 for 3 with 32.4 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings65-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Mohammadi
|lbw Murtagh
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|H. Zazai
|run out (Murtagh)
|34
|33
|3
|2
|103.03
|R.S. Zurmatai
|lbw McBrine
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10.00
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|Not out
|17
|35
|1
|1
|48.57
|H. Shahidi
|Not out
|7
|11
|1
|0
|63.64
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|17.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|65
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Mohammadi 4.2ov
- 23 Zurmatai 7.1ov
- 53 Zazai 14.2ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|6
|2
|22
|1
|3.67
|A.R. McBrine
|7
|2
|22
|1
|3.14
|S. Singh
|2.4
|0
|12
|0
|4.50
|J. Cameron-Dow
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- I Safi, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- B Shinwari
Live Commentary
-
17.2
James Cameron-Dow to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
17.1
FOUR! James Cameron-Dow to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
16.6
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
16.5
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
16.4
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
16.3
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
16.2
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.
-
16.1
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
15.6
James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
15.5
James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
15.4
James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
15.3
James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
15.2
James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
15.1
FOUR! James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. A long way down the legside, and Asghar sweeps without any risk. It pops up off the top edge, but clears short fine leg by some distance.
-
14.6
Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
14.5
Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
14.4
Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
14.3
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
14.2
OUT! Run Out. Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg, direct hit by Murtagh. Brilliant from Murtagh. A sharp bit of work has given Ireland the wicket they desperately wanted. Some indecision in the running, Zazai had committed a long way, then had to scamper back to the non-striker's end. Murtagh swooped round, and fired a throw into the stumps. Gone by a few inches!
-
14.1
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
13.6
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
13.5
SIX! Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. The Afghanistan captain joins the six-hitting party. He charges out the crease, gets to the pitch, and launches it over the long on fence.
-
13.4
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
13.3
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
13.2
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
13.1
Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
12.6
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
12.5
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
12.4
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
12.3
SIX! Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Comes out of nowhere, that. Hazratullah gets down on one knee, and pumps this deep into the stand. A huge strike.
-
12.2
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
12.1
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
11.6
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
-
11.5
Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
11.4
Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
11.3
Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
11.2
Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
11.1
Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Stirling.
-
10.6
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Singh.
Zazai hasn't been able to get much of the strike so far. It means that Ireland have been able to build some pressure with a lot of dots.
-
10.5
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
10.5
Wide Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Off cutter short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Poynter.
-
10.4
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
10.3
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
10.2
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
10.1
Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
9.6
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
9.5
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track flick, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
-
9.4
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
9.3
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
9.2
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
9.1
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
8.6
Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
8.5
FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Very full, almost a yorker length, and Zazai manages to crack this away through the covers for four.
-
8.4
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
8.3
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track flick, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
8.2
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
8.1
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.