Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

65-3 (17.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Ireland

 

Afghanistan vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Afghanistan 1st 65-3 (17.2 ov)
Afghanistan 1st Innings65-3

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.S. Mohammadi lbw Murtagh 5 15 1 0 33.33
H. Zazai run out (Murtagh) 34 33 3 2 103.03
R.S. Zurmatai lbw McBrine 1 10 0 0 10.00
M.A. Afghan (c) Not out 17 35 1 1 48.57
H. Shahidi Not out 7 11 1 0 63.64
Extras 1w, 1
Total 17.2 Overs, 3 wkts 65
To Bat: 
M. Nabi,
S. Shenwari,
N. Zadran,
R. Khan,
M. Ur Rahman,
D. Zadran

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Mohammadi 4.2ov
  2. 23 Zurmatai 7.1ov
  3. 53 Zazai 14.2ov
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
Murtagh 6 2 22 1 3.67
A.R. McBrine 7 2 22 1 3.14
S. Singh 2.4 0 12 0 4.50
J. Cameron-Dow 1 0 4 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
5th Mar 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
I Safi, S Ravi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 5, 2019 8:39am

  •  

    17.2

    James Cameron-Dow to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! James Cameron-Dow to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.

  •  

    16.5

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    16.4

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    16.3

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.

  •  

    16.2

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.

  •  

    15.6

    James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    15.5

    James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    15.4

    James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    15.3

    James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    15.2

    James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! James Cameron-Dow to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. A long way down the legside, and Asghar sweeps without any risk. It pops up off the top edge, but clears short fine leg by some distance.

  •  

    14.6

    Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    14.5

    Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    14.4

    Andy McBrine to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    14.3

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.

  • 14.2

    OUT! Run Out. Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg, direct hit by Murtagh. Brilliant from Murtagh. A sharp bit of work has given Ireland the wicket they desperately wanted. Some indecision in the running, Zazai had committed a long way, then had to scamper back to the non-striker's end. Murtagh swooped round, and fired a throw into the stumps. Gone by a few inches!

  •  

    14.1

    Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.

  •  

    13.6

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    13.5

    SIX! Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. The Afghanistan captain joins the six-hitting party. He charges out the crease, gets to the pitch, and launches it over the long on fence.

  •  

    13.4

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    13.3

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    13.2

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    13.1

    Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.

  •  

    12.6

    Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.

  •  

    12.5

    Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by O'Brien.

  •  

    12.4

    Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    12.3

    SIX! Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Comes out of nowhere, that. Hazratullah gets down on one knee, and pumps this deep into the stand. A huge strike.

  •  

    12.2

    Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.

  •  

    12.1

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.

  •  

    11.6

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    11.5

    Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cameron-Dow.

  •  

    11.4

    Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    11.3

    Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by McBrine.

  •  

    11.2

    Simi Singh to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    11.1

    Simi Singh to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Stirling.

  •  

    10.6

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Singh.

    Zazai hasn't been able to get much of the strike so far. It means that Ireland have been able to build some pressure with a lot of dots.

  •  

    10.5

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    10.5

    Wide Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Off cutter short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Poynter.

  •  

    10.4

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

  •  

    10.3

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.

  •  

    10.2

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

  •  

    10.1

    Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.

  •  

    9.6

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Poynter.

  •  

    9.5

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track flick, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Stirling.

  •  

    9.4

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.

  •  

    9.3

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.

  •  

    9.2

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

  •  

    9.1

    Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Poynter.

  •  

    8.6

    Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Hazratullah Zazai. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Very full, almost a yorker length, and Zazai manages to crack this away through the covers for four.

  •  

    8.4

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.

  •  

    8.3

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track flick, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

  •  

    8.2

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

  •  

    8.1

    Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.

Full Commentary