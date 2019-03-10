Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

216-6
Result
Badge

Ireland

219-5

Ireland win by 5 wickets

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Ireland win fifth ODI to tie series with Afghanistan

Paul Stirling top scored for Ireland with 70 from 88 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes

Ireland tied up their one-day international series with Afghanistan at 2-2, securing a five-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday to share the spoils.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Chasing 217 to win, Paul Stirling (70) and Andy Balbirnie (68) both hit half centuries as Ireland coasted to victory with 16 balls to spare.

Rashid Khan (1-41) dismissed Stirling lbw in the 31st over, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-26) bowled Balbirnie through the gate in the 46th. But, by that time, Ireland were well on course for victory, and although George Dockrell swiftly departed for a duck, Kevin O'Brien (33no) was there to steer them to a series-tying triumph.

Earlier, after being put into bat, skipper Asghar Afghan top-scored for Afghanistan with 82 before ultimately retiring hurt with a hamstring injury in the final over.

Asghar's knock, along with useful lower-order contributions from Mohammad Nabi (40) and Rashid (35no) helped Afghanistan recover from a dismal start of 50-4 in the 15th over - George Dockrell taking 2-46.

But, their score of 216-6 proved to be some way short of par, with Stirling and Balbirnie making hay in helping Ireland to victory to close the series.

Match Details

Date
10th Mar 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
B Shinwari, S Ravi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
I Safi

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.T.S. Porterfield b Khan 17
P.R. Stirling lbw Khan 70
A. Balbirnie b Ur Rahman 68
S. Singh lbw Khan 13
K.J. O'Brien Not out 33
G.H. Dockrell b Nabi 0
S.W. Poynter Not out 4
Extras 1 1b, 3lb 14
Total 47.2 Overs 219 - 5
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 10 2 26 1
Zadran 8 0 46 0
Nabi 9.2 0 47 1
Z. Khan 10 0 55 2
Khan 10 0 41 1
Full Bowling Card

