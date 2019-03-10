Afghanistan vs Ireland

Ireland tied up their one-day international series with Afghanistan at 2-2, securing a five-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday to share the spoils.
Chasing 217 to win, Paul Stirling (70) and Andy Balbirnie (68) both hit half centuries as Ireland coasted to victory with 16 balls to spare.
Rashid Khan (1-41) dismissed Stirling lbw in the 31st over, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-26) bowled Balbirnie through the gate in the 46th. But, by that time, Ireland were well on course for victory, and although George Dockrell swiftly departed for a duck, Kevin O'Brien (33no) was there to steer them to a series-tying triumph.
Earlier, after being put into bat, skipper Asghar Afghan top-scored for Afghanistan with 82 before ultimately retiring hurt with a hamstring injury in the final over.
Asghar's knock, along with useful lower-order contributions from Mohammad Nabi (40) and Rashid (35no) helped Afghanistan recover from a dismal start of 50-4 in the 15th over - George Dockrell taking 2-46.
But, their score of 216-6 proved to be some way short of par, with Stirling and Balbirnie making hay in helping Ireland to victory to close the series.