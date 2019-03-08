Cricket Match
Afghanistan
66-4 (12.2 ov)
Ireland
Afghanistan vs Ireland
Afghanistan 1st Innings66-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|b McBrine
|14
|16
|1
|1
|87.50
|N.A. Zadran
|c Dockrell b Murtagh
|9
|12
|1
|0
|75.00
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Poynter b Rankin
|15
|20
|3
|0
|75.00
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|Not out
|26
|20
|1
|3
|130.00
|I.A. Khali
|c Balbirnie b McBrine
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|G. Naib
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|12.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|66
- To Bat:
- M. Nabi,
- N. Zadran,
- R. Khan,
- A. Alam,
- M. Ur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 17 Zazai 3.6ov
- 23 Zadran 4.4ov
- 58 Zurmatai 10.5ov
- 59 Khali 11.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|5
|0
|25
|1
|5.00
|A.R. McBrine
|4.4
|0
|19
|2
|4.07
|Dockrell
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|Rankin
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- B Shinwari
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- I Safi
Live Commentary
-
12.2
Boyd Rankin to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stirling.
-
12.1
FOUR! Boyd Rankin to Asghar Afghan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Andy McBrine to Gulbadin Naib. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
-
11.5
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
11.4
Andy McBrine to Gulbadin Naib. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
11.3
Andy McBrine to Gulbadin Naib. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
11.2
OUT! Caught. Andy McBrine to Ikram Ali Khail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, by Balbirnie. Four down! Afghanistan's top order failing again. It's a pealer from McBrine. Flighted, drew Ali Khail forward, sharp spin, and the outside edge was taken. It's brilliant from Porterfield, too. He's gone attacking and put the slip in, and Balbirnie pouches it smartly.
-
11.1
Andy McBrine to Ikram Ali Khail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
10.6
Boyd Rankin to Ikram Ali Khail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. Boyd Rankin to Rahmat Shah. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to wicketkeeper, by Poynter. A third for Ireland! Rankin strikes in his first over. A hint of movement off the surface, and that is enough to draw the nick. Nipped back in, kisses the inside edge, and carries through to Poynter for the catch.
-
10.4
FOUR! Boyd Rankin to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor delivery from Rankin. He strays a long way down leg, and Rahmat just helps it on its way.
-
10.3
Boyd Rankin to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
10.2
Boyd Rankin to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
10.1
Boyd Rankin to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
9.6
George Dockrell to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
9.5
SIX! George Dockrell to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Asghar dealing in sixes here. A little shimmy down the wicket, and he lofts it handsomely over the long off fence for half a dozen.
-
9.4
George Dockrell to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
9.3
George Dockrell to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
9.2
George Dockrell to Rahmat Shah. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
9.1
FOUR! George Dockrell to Rahmat Shah. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A glorious drive from Rahmat Shah. Tossed up high and wide, and he caresses it through the covers.
-
8.6
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
8.5
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
8.4
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
8.3
SIX! Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Asghar going for an ultra-aggressive approach here. Clears the front leg, and clubs it over cow corner for six more.
-
8.2
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
8.1
SIX! Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. That's outrageous. Incredible risk with a man out in the deep, but it pays off. Asghar charges down the wicket, swings hard, and swipes it over the square leg fence.
-
7.6
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
7.5
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
7.4
FOUR! Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Rahmat gets the front foot right across, and paddles this away fine. Used the pace of the ball, and got it past the fielder in the ring.
-
7.3
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
7.2
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
7.1
Andy McBrine to Asghar Afghan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
6.6
Tim Murtagh to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
Afghanistan need to rebuild after this poor start. It was the captain who dug them out of trouble in the last game, can he do it again?
-
6.5
Tim Murtagh to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
6.4
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
6.3
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
6.2
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
6.1
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
5.6
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
5.5
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
5.4
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
5.3
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
-
5.2
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
5.1
Andy McBrine to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
4.6
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
4.5
Tim Murtagh to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
-
4.4
OUT! Caught. Tim Murtagh to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover, by Dockrell. Driven in the air, and snapped up at cover by Dockrell! What a start by Ireland. Noor Ali punches it with no follow-through after the shot, and just chips the ball into the hands of the fielder. Both openers already back in the pavilion.
-
4.3
Tim Murtagh to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
4.2
Tim Murtagh to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
4.1
FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Pure elegance. Noor Ali eases onto the back foot, and produces a beautiful flowing drive through wide mid off. Timing was excellent, too.
-
3.6
OUT! Bowled. Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to. Through him! Ireland get the early breakthrough. Zazai had the adrenaline pumping after those two boundaries, but it has resulted in him losing his wicket. Went for a wild swing, and the ball skidded on past the inside edge to thump into middle stump. Poor stroke.
-
3.5
FOUR! Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. McBrine drops his length, Zazai hangs back in the crease, and muscles it through mid off along the ground this time.
-
3.4
SIX! Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That's what Zazai does. Plenty of dots, followed by a maximum out of nowhere. Releases the pressure. Foot down the pitch, and launched over long off.
-
3.3
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
3.2
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
3.1
Andy McBrine to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McBrine.