Day 2 of 5
Badge

Afghanistan

314
Close
Badge

Ireland

172 & 22-1  (60.0 ov)

Ireland trail Afghanistan by 120 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan on top against Ireland despite Rahmat Shah falling short of maiden Test century

Asghar Afghan helped build Afghanistan's lead over Ireland

Afghanistan batsman Rahmat Shah fell two runs short of a maiden Test century as Ireland fought back in their Test match in Dehradun, ending day two 22-1 trailing by 120 runs.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Resuming on 90-2, having bowled Ireland out for 172 of the first day, Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi shared a 130-run third-wicket partnership as Afghanistan moved in to the lead.

However, with Ireland toiling Andy McBrine made a vital breakthrough, trapping Shahidi lbw for 61 before Tim Murtagh claimed the vital wicket of Rahmat, who agonisingly chopped on a length ball on 98.

v

Live International T20 Cricket

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

March 22, 2019, 3:55pm


Captain Asghar Afghan played an important hand, striking six fours and four sixes during his 67 off 92 balls, to help build his side's lead but Ireland's bowlers fought back to limit their first-innings deficit.

Stuart Thompson was the pick of the pack, finishing with 3-28 as he saw the dangerous Mohammad Nabi caught at midwicket for a three-ball duck, had Afghan caught behind and wrapped up the innings when Wafadar Momand was caught at slip as Afghanistan were bowled out for 314, a lead of 142.

But, Ireland's second innings got off to a disastrous start as opener William Porterfield was caught behind off Yamin Ahmadzai for a two-ball duck leaving Andy Balbirnie (14 not out) and Paul Stirling (eight not out) to battle it out for the remainder of the day.

Match Details

Date
15th - 19th Mar 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.T.S. Porterfield c Khail b Ahmadzai 0
P.R. Stirling Not out 8
A. Balbirnie Not out 14
Extras 0
Total 12.0 Overs 22 - 1
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.Y. Ahmadzai 5 1 9 1
Nabi 3 1 6 0
Khan 3 0 7 0
M.W. Salamkheil 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK