Day 2 of 4
Australia A

 
03:00
England Lions

274-3  (90.0 ov)

Australia A vs England Lions

Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence score centuries again for England Lions

Dom Sibley has scored two tons in as many games for England Lions in Australia

Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence struck their second centuries in as many games as England Lions reached 274-3 on day one of their unofficial Test against Australia A in Melbourne.

Test opener Sibley hit 108 not out in an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 219 with Essex batsman Lawrence (125no) after the dismissals of Zak Crawley (18), Keaton Jennings (14) and Sam Northeast (1) had left the Lions 55-3 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sibley scored 103 and Lawrence 190 in last week's draw against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart - that match kicked off the red-ball leg of the Lions' tour, which concludes with a game against a New South Wales XI in Woolongong from March 1.

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence continued his fine form

Australia A have named a strong side for the game at the MCG, with Usman Khawaja, Jackson Bird and Marcus Harris among those in action.

Bird had Crawley caught behind early on day one while Jack Wildermuth removed Jennings and Northeast as England made a stuttering start before Sibley and Lawrence rallied in style.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 25th Feb 2020
Toss
Australia A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
G A Abood, S J Nogajski

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.P. Sibley Not out 108
Z. Crawley c Inglis b Bird 18
K.K. Jennings c Wildermuth b Wildermuth 14
S.A. Northeast c&b Wildermuth 1
D.W. Lawrence Not out 125
Extras 1nb, 2w, 5lb 8
Total 90.0 Overs 274 - 3
australia a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J M Bird 22 10 53 1
M.G. Neser 20 3 74 0
M.J. Swepson 14 0 42 0
Steketee 20 8 54 0
J.D. Wildermuth 13 1 44 2
N.J. Maddinson 1 0 2 0
