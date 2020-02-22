Australia A vs England Lions

Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence struck their second centuries in as many games as England Lions reached 274-3 on day one of their unofficial Test against Australia A in Melbourne.

Test opener Sibley hit 108 not out in an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 219 with Essex batsman Lawrence (125no) after the dismissals of Zak Crawley (18), Keaton Jennings (14) and Sam Northeast (1) had left the Lions 55-3 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sibley scored 103 and Lawrence 190 in last week's draw against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart - that match kicked off the red-ball leg of the Lions' tour, which concludes with a game against a New South Wales XI in Woolongong from March 1.

Australia A have named a strong side for the game at the MCG, with Usman Khawaja, Jackson Bird and Marcus Harris among those in action.

Bird had Crawley caught behind early on day one while Jack Wildermuth removed Jennings and Northeast as England made a stuttering start before Sibley and Lawrence rallied in style.