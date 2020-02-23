Australia A vs England Lions

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson put England Lions in control of their four-day encounter with Australia A in Melbourne.

The pair took two wickets each to help reduce the home side to 103-5 at stumps on day two, with Overton's brace including the scalp of opener Usman Khawaja for 30.

That left the Australians trailing by 325 runs after the tourists had extended their first innings total to 428 by the time Robinson succumbed for 13 after he and Brydon Carse (30no) had put on 37 for the 10th wicket.

Earlier, Dan Lawrence had failed to add to his overnight score of 125 and Dom Sibley went for 116 before James Bracey's 65 took England past the 400 mark.

Mark Steketee's 4-75 was the leading contribution from Australia's bowlers.