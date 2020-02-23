Cricket Match

Day 3 of 4
Badge

Australia A

103-5
03:00
Badge

England Lions

428  (140.2 ov)

Australia A trail England Lions by 325 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Australia A vs England Lions

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson put England Lions in control against Australia A

Craig Overton's two wickets included Usman Khawaja

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson put England Lions in control of their four-day encounter with Australia A in Melbourne.

SCORECARD

The pair took two wickets each to help reduce the home side to 103-5 at stumps on day two, with Overton's brace including the scalp of opener Usman Khawaja for 30.

That left the Australians trailing by 325 runs after the tourists had extended their first innings total to 428 by the time Robinson succumbed for 13 after he and Brydon Carse (30no) had put on 37 for the 10th wicket.

Earlier, Dan Lawrence had failed to add to his overnight score of 125 and Dom Sibley went for 116 before James Bracey's 65 took England past the 400 mark.

Mark Steketee's 4-75 was the leading contribution from Australia's bowlers.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 25th Feb 2020
Toss
Australia A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
G A Abood, S J Nogajski

australia a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.S. Harris c Lawrence b Robinson 6
U.T. Khawaja c Bracey b Overton 30
N.J. Maddinson lbw Overton 1
K.R. Patterson c Overton b Carse 11
M.C. Henriques c Bracey b Robinson 25
J.P. Inglis Not out 13
J.D. Wildermuth Not out 11
Extras 2nb, 4b, 6
Total 37.0 Overs 103 - 5
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Overton 12 4 24 2
O.E. Robinson 15 4 35 2
B.A. Carse 7 2 33 1
T.B. Abell 3 1 7 0
Full Bowling Card

