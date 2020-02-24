Australia A vs England Lions

England Lions are on course for victory in the unofficial Test against Australia A after enforcing the follow-on at the MCG.

Having racked up 428 in their first innings, Keaton Jennings' side bowled their hosts out for 176 with Ollie Robinson (3-66) and Brydon Carse (3-50) taking three wickets apiece.

Australia A fared slightly better second time around, ending day three on 180-5 with Kurtis Patterson (43no) and Jack Wildermuth (16no), who hit an unbeaten 50 in the first innings, at the crease but still trail by 72 runs.

The home side had started the day on 103-5 in their first innings and Wildermuth and Josh Inglis stretched their partnership to 66 before the latter was bowled by Robinson for 40.

That broke Australia's resistance and the last four wickets went down for just seven runs as Carse and Tom Abell (2-22) mopped up the tail.

Usman Khawaja (4) then fell in the first over after the follow on, trapped lbw by Craig Overton. Nic Maddison (52) and Marcus Harris (24) gave their side some respite with a stand of 77 for the second wicket but the pair fell in the space of three balls to Overton (2-41) and Dom Bess respectively.

Bess (2-41) had Moises Henriques (4) caught in his next over before the Lions were held up by another battling partnership, this time between Patterson and Inglis.

Robinson ended it when he had Inglis (35) caught by Jennings but Patterson and Wildermuth kept the tourists at bay until rain arrived to cut the day's play short, leaving England needing another five wickets as they press for victory.