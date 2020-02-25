Australia A vs England Lions

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson spurred England Lions to their first ever win over Australia A as the tourists wrapped up a nine-wicket victory at the MCG.

SCORECARD

Early rain threatened to derail England's push, with the hosts set to resume the fourth and final day of the unofficial Test on 180-5 in their second innings, still trailing by 72 runs.

The hosts managed that as Kurtis Patterson hit an unbeaten 94 and Jack Wildermuth contributed 37, before becoming Overton's third of four victims in the innings.

Overton (4-67) and Robinson (4-81) both finished with four wickets in the innings, with Overton adding Michael Neser's wicket before Robinson ripped through the Australian tail.

That left England needing just 20 to win and, despite losing opener Dom Sibley to Jackson Bird cheaply, Zak Crawley and captain Keaton Jennings saw the Lions home in 7.4 overs.

It is the first time an England Lions or 'A' team has beaten Australia A either home or away, with four losses, two draws and an abandonment in the seven previous encounters between the two sides to date.

The Lions will look to finish their tour Down Under unbeaten, with the final four-day match against New South Wales XI starting on 2 March.

Sibley, Crawley, Jennings and Dom Bess are departing to join up with the England team in Sri Lanka, so the match in Wollongong will enable a number of the squad players to gain experience in match conditions.