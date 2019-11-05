Australia vs Pakistan

David Warner's dismissal for the first time in Australia's home summer failed to derail his side as Steve Smith's 80 not out from 51 balls earned a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I in Canberra.

Warner had put his Ashes nightmare to one side by scoring 100 not out as well as two unbeaten fifties in the 3-0 T20I series whitewash over Sri Lanka, before scoring two not in the washed-out opening T20I against Pakistan.

The 33-year-old was finally removed at Manuka Oval on Tuesday, bowled by Mohammad Amir for 20 from 11 balls after striking four boundaries, as Australia set about pursuing Pakistan's 150-6.

Skipper Aaron Finch (17 off 14) also failed to press on but Smith impressed at No 3, taking Australia to their target with nine balls to spare and into a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes in Perth on Friday.

Smith's fourth T20I half-century featured 11 fours - including three in as many legal deliveries off Amir in the 17th over of the run chase - as well as a six off the same bowler early in his innings.

Warner and Smith had earlier contributed a run out apiece - Warner producing a superb direct hit from midwicket to remove Babar Azam for 50 from 38 deliveries.

Babar, who notched 59 in Sunday's weather-wrecked game at the SCG, picked up the one run he needed to seal his 12th T20I fifty but then fell to Warner's dead-eye shot as he looked to complete a second.

Babar had received little support in the first 14 overs as Pakistan stumbled to 83-4 - Mohammad Rizwan (14), Haris Sohail (6), Azhar Ali (4) and Fakhar Zaman (2) out cheaply and Australia spinner Ashton Agar taking two wickets for the hosts.

However, the tourists thumped 67 from the final six overs, thanks principally to Iftikhar Ahmed (62 not out off 34), who cracked the penultimate over, bowled by Kane Richardson (1-51), for 22 and made Smith pay for dropping him on 34 at deep backward square.

Smith went on to run out Imad Wasim (11) in the final over before playing a star turn with the bat to leave Australia one victory away from a third T20I series win on the spin, with the recent thrashing of Sri Lanka following a 2-0 success in India in February.

Ben McDermott (21 off 22) was the third Australia batsman to be dismissed, with Smith taking Australia home alongside Ashton Turner (8 not out off 15).