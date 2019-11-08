Cricket Match
Australia
Pakistan
88-5 (14.2 ov)
Australia vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|88-5 (14.2 ov)
|Pakistan are 88 for 5 with 5.4 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings88-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c McDermott b Abbott
|14
|15
|2
|0
|93.33
|M.B. Azam (c)
|lbw Starc
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|M. Rizwan
|b Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Sohail
|c Richardson b Agar
|8
|16
|0
|0
|50.00
|I. Ahmed
|Not out
|42
|31
|6
|0
|135.48
|K. Shah
|c Starc b Richardson
|8
|11
|0
|0
|72.73
|S.I. Wasim
|Not out
|6
|5
|0
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|14.2 Overs, 5 wkts
|88
- To Bat:
- S. Khan,
- M. Amir,
- M. Hasnain,
- M.M. Khan
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Azam 2.2ov
- 15 Rizwan 2.3ov
- 22 ul-Haq 4.3ov
- 54 Sohail 9.1ov
- 69 Shah 12.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|3
|0
|21
|2
|7.00
|S.A. Abbott
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
|B.J. Stanlake
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
|Agar
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Perth
- Umpires
- P Wilson, S J Nogajski
- TV Umpire
- G A Abood
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
14.2
Sean Abbott to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
14.1
Sean Abbott to Imad Wasim. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
13.6
Ashton Agar to Imad Wasim. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abbott.
-
13.5
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
13.4
Ashton Agar to Imad Wasim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
13.3
Ashton Agar to Imad Wasim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
13.2
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
13.1
Ashton Agar to Imad Wasim. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
12.6
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Four runs to end the over. Wasn't where he was aiming but they all count. Pakistan need him to stay in until the end to post a decent total.
-
12.5
Kane Richardson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
12.4
Kane Richardson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Abbott.
-
12.3
Kane Richardson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
12.2
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Runs keep coming off the bat of Iftikhar and Pakistan need them to.
-
12.1
OUT! Caught. Kane Richardson to Khushdil Shah. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Starc. Straight down Starc's throat, even though the keeper set off thinking it was catch. Cross seam delivery from Richardson which skidded off the surface and onto the debutant. Probably not the best stroke to attempt with the ball angling across you.
-
11.6
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
11.5
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
11.4
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
11.3
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
11.2
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
11.1
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
10.6
Billy Stanlake to Khushdil Shah. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
10.5
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
10.4
Billy Stanlake to Khushdil Shah. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
10.3
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
10.2
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
10.1
Billy Stanlake to Khushdil Shah. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
9.6
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
9.5
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
9.4
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
9.3
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
9.2
Ashton Agar to Khushdil Shah. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
9.1
OUT! Caught. Ashton Agar to Haris Sohail. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Richardson. Haris never managed to get going today. When he tried to up the run-rate his timing wasn't there and it was the easiest of catches for Richardson at long off.
-
8.6
Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
8.5
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake, fielded by Warner.
-
8.4
Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
8.4
Wide Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
8.3
Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
8.2
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
8.1
Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, run save by Warner.
-
7.6
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
7.5
Ashton Agar to Haris Sohail. Stock ball full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abbott.
-
7.4
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.3
Ashton Agar to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.2
Ashton Agar to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.1
Ashton Agar to Haris Sohail. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
6.6
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stanlake.
-
6.5
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
6.4
FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Richardson. Flying edge all the way down to third man. Got to Richardson on the half-volley and the big fast bowler was unable to prevent the boundary.
-
6.3
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.2
Billy Stanlake to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
6.1
Billy Stanlake to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
5.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Second cover drive in the over and both as good as the other. Too much width on offer and in the power play there are loads of gaps to find.
-
5.5
Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
5.4
Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
5.3
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep cover for 4 runs. Another beauty. Latching onto the fuller delivery and crunching a gorgeous cover drive to the fence.
-
5.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Clipped off the toes with the slight bit of swing coming into him. Nice timing to get underway.
-
5.1
Mitchell Starc to Iftikhar Ahmed. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.