Bangladesh recorded their first innings victory in Test cricket as they hammered Windies inside three days in Dhaka to sweep the two-match series 2-0.

The Tigers' innings-and-184-run success came after they skittled the Caribbean side for 111 in their first innings and then 213 in their second, despite a six-laden, Test-best 93 from Shimron Hetmyer.

Bangladesh's Test series win is their fourth in history, following a victory in the Windies in 2009 and triumphs over Zimbabwe in 2005 and 2014.

Home spinner Mehidy Hasan bagged match figures of 12-117 - the best by a Bangladesh bowler - with the 21-year-old following his first-innings 7-58 with 5-59 in the second as Windies became the first team to follow on against the Tigers in Tests.

Kraigg Braithwaite's men resumed on Sunday morning on 75-5 in their first knock but Mehidy picked up four of the remaining five wickets, including top-scorer Hetmyer (39), as Bangladesh earned a 397-run lead on first innings having racked up 508 earlier in the game.

Windies then slipped to 46-4 by lunch following a nine-wicket session, before Hetmyer provided fireworks during a blistering 92-ball knock which contained nine sixes and a solitary four - three of the 21-year-old's maximums coming in one Shakib Al Hasan over.

Hetmyer was the eighth man to fall and tailender Jomel Warrican (0) departed two overs later before Kemar Roach (37no) and Shermon Lewis (20) delayed Bangladesh's victory with a last-wicket stand of 42, which was ended when Taijul Islam pinned the latter lbw.

Windies' defeat was their second by an innings in four Tests, having been tonked by an innings and 272 runs by India in Rajkot in October.

Windies' next Test assignment is a three-match series at home to England in January and February.

However, they will now conclude their tour of Bangladesh with three one-day internationals and as many T20Is, with the first ODI taking place in Dhaka next Sunday.

