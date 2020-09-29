The best of the action as Jonny Bairstow's fifty helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to overcome the previously unbeaten Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Jonny Bairstow scored his second half-century in three games as Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their first win of the Dream11 IPL to end Delhi Capitals' 100 per cent start to the tournament.

Bairstow (53 from 48 balls) shared fifty partnerships with David Warner (45 from 33) and Kane Williamson (41 from 26) and while he never managed to find his most fluent best, the England opener played a crucial role as the Sunrisers posted 162-4.

Delhi were aiming to make it three wins out of three but lost Prithvi Shaw (2) in the first over of their chase and a brilliant spell from leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3-14) ensured Sunrisers stayed on top throughout the innings.

Rishabh Pant (32 from 27) and Shimron Hetmyer (21 from 12) gave Delhi a glimmer of hope but once Rashid removed Pant in the 17th over, the game was all-but over and Sunrisers completed a 15-run win.

Having been put in to bat, Sunrisers made a steady start with Warner and Bairstow both opting to assess the conditions early on with the pitch less favourable for batting than many of the others so far in the competition.

While the boundaries were hard to come by, Warner and Bairstow were relentless with their running between the wickets to keep the pressure on Delhi, who were glad to see the back of the former in the 10th over, gloving behind as he tried to reverse sweep Amit Mishra (2-35).

The leg-spinner then removed Manish Pandey (3) to bring Kane Williamson to the crease in his first competitive appearance in any form of cricket since March, not that it showed.

The New Zealand skipper was timing the ball and finding gaps superbly, to keep the scoreboard moving as Bairstow endured a frustrating time at the other end, picking out the fielders in the deep even when he made a clean connection.

Kagiso Rabada removed Bairstow shortly after he went to 50 and added the wicket of Williamson in the final over, although the Sunrisers total was boosted by a huge six from debutant Abdul Samad (12no from seven) off Anrich Nortje in between.

A wicket in the first over of the reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar following up four in-swingers with an out-swinger to find Prithvi's edge, was an ominous start for Delhi and after an unspectacular powerplay, the introduction of Rashid gave Sunrisers the momentum that carried them all the way to victory.

The Afghanistan leggie struck with his second ball to remove Shreyas Iyer (17 from 21) and added the key wicket Shikhar Dhawan (34 from 31) in the 12th over, thanks to a good catch from Bairstow behind the stumps and an excellent review.

The big-hitting duo of Pant and Hetmyer went on the offensive, adding 42 in a little under four overs, with the West Indian smashing Khaleel Ahmed for back-to-back sixes.

That led Warner to bring back Bhuvneshwar (2-25) for the next over and the seamer made the breakthrough, deceiving Hetmyer with an off-cutter that he chipped into the hands of Pandey at long off.

Rashid was back to have Pant caught in the deep midway through his final over and by the time Rabada (15no from seven) hit the last ball of the game for six, the Sunrisers' win was already assured.

