Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
In Play
Bangladesh Wome
48-4 (13.2 ov)
Bangladesh Women are 48 for 4 with 6.4 overs left
Bangladesh Wome 1st Innings48-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Sultana
|b Shrubsole
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Rahman
|c Wyatt b Gordon
|39
|52
|2
|3
|75.00
|F.H. Pinky
|c Jones b Sciver
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.S. Joty
|run out (Jones)
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|R. Ahmed
|Not out
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|S. Islam
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|13.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|48
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Sultana 1.3ov
- 3 Pinky 2.3ov
- 24 Joty 8.4ov
- 42 Rahman 12.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|7
|1
|2.33
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|9
|1
|3.00
|L.C.N. Smith
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1.50
|K.L. Gordon
|2.5
|1
|11
|1
|3.88
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- S J Nogajski, J Williams
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza