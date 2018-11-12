Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh Wome

48-4  (13.2 ov)

England vs Bangladesh Wome

SUMMARY
Bangladesh Wome 1st 48-4 (13.2 ov)
Bangladesh Women are 48 for 4 with 6.4 overs left

Bangladesh Wome 1st Innings48-4

bangladesh wome Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Sultana b Shrubsole 0 8 0 0 0.00
A. Rahman c Wyatt b Gordon 39 52 2 3 75.00
F.H. Pinky c Jones b Sciver 0 4 0 0 0.00
N.S. Joty run out (Jones) 0 9 0 0 0.00
R. Ahmed Not out 7 7 1 0 100.00
S. Islam Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2w, 2
Total 13.2 Overs, 4 wkts 48
To Bat: 
S. Islam,
L. Mondal,
F. Khatun,
J. Alam,
S. Khatun
K.T. Kubra

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Sultana 1.3ov
  2. 3 Pinky 2.3ov
  3. 24 Joty 8.4ov
  4. 42 Rahman 12.5ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 3 0 7 1 2.33
Shrubsole 3 0 9 1 3.00
L.C.N. Smith 2 0 3 0 1.50
K.L. Gordon 2.5 1 11 1 3.88
S. Ecclestone 2 0 12 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Nov 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
S J Nogajski, J Williams
TV Umpire
K D Cotton
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
A Raza