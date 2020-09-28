Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England Women win by 44 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- M Burns, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.J.S. Dottin
|b Brunt
|4
|L.G.L. Kirby
|b Sciver
|4
|S.A. Campbelle
|lbw Ecclestone
|11
|H.K. Matthews
|lbw Glenn
|11
|S.R. Taylor
|b Glenn
|13
|C.N. Nation
|run out (Sciver)
|30
|A.A. Alleyne
|run out (Dunkley)
|15
|S.S. Grimmond
|run out (Knight)
|3
|S. Gajnabi
|b Brunt
|7
|K. Ramharack
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|15w, 1b, 8lb
|24
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|122 - 9
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|4
|1
|21
|2
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|27
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|16
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|15
|1
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|4
|0
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|15
|2
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|15
|0