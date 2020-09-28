Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

166-6
Result
Badge

West Indies

122-9

England Women win by 44 runs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth T20 international. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
28th Sep 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
M Burns, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.J.S. Dottin b Brunt 4
L.G.L. Kirby b Sciver 4
S.A. Campbelle lbw Ecclestone 11
H.K. Matthews lbw Glenn 11
S.R. Taylor b Glenn 13
C.N. Nation run out (Sciver) 30
A.A. Alleyne run out (Dunkley) 15
S.S. Grimmond run out (Knight) 3
S. Gajnabi b Brunt 7
K. Ramharack Not out 0
Extras 15w, 1b, 8lb 24
Total 20.0 Overs 122 - 9
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 4 1 21 2
Shrubsole 4 0 27 0
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 1
S. Ecclestone 4 0 15 1
H.C. Knight 1 0 4 0
S. Glenn 3 0 15 2
M.K. Villiers 2 0 15 0
Full Bowling Card