Cricket Match
India
95-2
Australia
236-7 (50.0 ov)
India vs Australia
|India 1st
|95-2 (20.3 ov)
|Australia 1st
|236-7 (50.0 ov)
|India need 142 runs to win from 29.3 overs
India 1st Innings95-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|37
|64
|5
|0
|57.81
|S. Dhawan
|c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|lbw Zampa
|44
|45
|6
|1
|97.78
|A.T. Rayudu
|Not out
|12
|13
|2
|0
|92.31
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|20.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|95
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Dhawan 1.1ov
- 80 Kohli 16.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.P. Behrendorff
|6
|0
|25
|0
|4.17
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|4
|1
|18
|1
|4.50
|P.J. Cummins
|4
|0
|16
|0
|4.00
|A. Zampa
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
|M.P. Stoinis
|2.5
|0
|10
|0
|3.53
Australia 1st Innings236-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Shankar b Yadav
|50
|76
|5
|1
|65.79
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Dhoni b Bumrah
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Kohli b Jadhav
|37
|53
|6
|0
|69.81
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|s Dhoni b Yadav
|19
|30
|1
|0
|63.33
|G.J. Maxwell
|b Shami
|40
|51
|5
|0
|78.43
|A.J. Turner
|b Shami
|21
|23
|1
|1
|91.30
|A.T. Carey
|Not out
|36
|37
|5
|0
|97.30
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|c Kohli b Bumrah
|28
|27
|3
|0
|103.70
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|236
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Finch 1.3ov
- 87 Stoinis 20.1ov
- 97 Khawaja 23.5ov
- 133 Handscomb 29.6ov
- 169 Turner 37.5ov
- 173 Maxwell 39.5ov
- 235 Coulter-Nile 49.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|10
|2
|44
|2
|4.40
|J.J. Bumrah
|10
|0
|60
|2
|6.00
|V. Shankar
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|K. Yadav
|10
|0
|46
|2
|4.60
|Jadeja
|10
|0
|33
|0
|3.30
|Jadhav
|7
|0
|31
|1
|4.43
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Mar 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
20.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
20.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
20.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
19.6
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
19.5
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
19.4
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
19.3
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
19.2
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
19.1
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
18.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
18.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
18.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
18.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
18.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
18.1
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ambati Rayudu. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. First ball of the new spell and it gets put away for four.
-
17.6
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
17.5
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
17.4
Marcus Stoinis to Ambati Rayudu. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
17.3
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
17.2
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
17.1
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
16.6
OUT! L.B.W. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point. Straight after that Kohli gets out, he is trapped infront of the stumps from a googly. Australia wisely use their review and he is dismissed. Big wicket.
-
16.5
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Back to back fours for Kohli. He is looking in good knick. Similar to a hockey shot, using his wrists to whip the ball straight past the bowler.
-
16.4
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.3
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
16.2
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
16.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
15.6
Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
15.5
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
15.4
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
15.3
Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
15.2
Marcus Stoinis to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
15.1
Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
14.6
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
14.5
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
14.4
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
14.3
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
14.2
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
14.1
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
13.6
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
13.5
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
13.4
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
13.3
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
13.2
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
13.1
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.6
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
12.5
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
12.4
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
12.3
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
12.2
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
12.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
11.6
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
11.5
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
11.4
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.3
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
11.2
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
11.1
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Cummins.