Cricket Match
India
174-5 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh
43-2
India vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh 1st
|43-2 (6.4 ov)
|India 1st
|174-5 (20.0 ov)
|Bangladesh need 132 runs to win from 13.2 overs
Bangladesh 1st Innings43-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Sundar b Chahar
|9
|8
|2
|0
|112.50
|M.N. Sheikh
|Not out
|31
|23
|5
|0
|134.78
|S. Sarkar
|c Dube b Chahar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|Extras
|0
|Total
|6.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|43
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Das 2.4ov
- 12 Sarkar 2.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.K. Ahmed
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|W. Sundar
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
|D.L. Chahar
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|Chahal
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|S. Dube
|0.2
|0
|8
|0
|24.00
India 1st Innings174-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|b Islam
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|S. Dhawan
|c Mahmudullah b Islam
|19
|16
|4
|0
|118.75
|K.L. Rahul
|c Das b Hossain
|52
|35
|7
|0
|148.57
|S.S. Iyer
|c Das b Sarkar
|62
|33
|3
|5
|187.88
|R.R. Pant
|b Sarkar
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|M. Pandey
|Not out
|22
|13
|3
|0
|169.23
|S. Dube
|Not out
|9
|8
|0
|0
|112.50
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|174
- To Bat:
- W. Sundar,
- D.L. Chahar,
- K.K. Ahmed,
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Sharma 1.3ov
- 35 Dhawan 5.2ov
- 94 Rahul 12.1ov
- 139 Pant 16.1ov
- 144 Iyer 16.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Hossain
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|S. Islam
|4
|1
|32
|2
|8.00
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.50
|A.I. Biplob
|3
|0
|29
|0
|9.67
|Sarkar
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|A. Hossain
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
- Umpires
- C K Nandan, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
6.4
Shivam Dube to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.3
Shivam Dube to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.2
FOUR! Shivam Dube to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
6.1
FOUR! Shivam Dube to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Width offered and Naim threw his hands at the ball. Thickish edge but that doesn't matter to Bangladesh.
-
5.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
5.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Mithun. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
5.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Sundar.
-
5.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Carved behind point, showing his fast hands. What can Chahal come up with now?
-
5.2
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Dispatched over the top. Got the length he was looking for and heaved it into the leg side with the turn.
-
5.1
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Excellent shot down the ground. Presenting the full face of the bat while not trying to hit the ball too hard.
-
4.6
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Mithun. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
4.5
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
4.4
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
4.3
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Mithun. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
4.2
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Mithun. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
4.1
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
3.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
3.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
3.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Naim. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
3.3
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
3.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
3.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
2.6
Deepak Chahar to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
2.5
OUT! Caught. Deepak Chahar to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Dube. Tempted into the drive immediately. Hit on the up and down the throat of mid off. Easy catch for Dube to get Chahar on a hat-trick.
-
2.4
OUT! Caught. Deepak Chahar to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Sundar. Hanging back waiting for anything fractionally short. Got the delivery he wanted but couldn't get either the distance or placement required.
-
2.3
Deepak Chahar to Mohammad Naim. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
2.2
Deepak Chahar to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.1
Deepak Chahar to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
1.6
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
1.5
Washington Sundar to Liton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
1.4
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
1.3
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chahar.
-
1.2
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
1.1
Washington Sundar to Mohammad Naim. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chahar.
-
0.6
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gorgeous straight drive. Everything was perfectly in position as Das made contact.
-
0.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
0.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
0.3
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Tucked off the pads over the fielder who had just been moved from slip. The plan nearly worked for India.
-
0.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Khaleel Ahmed to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
19.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Shivam Dube. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.
A good start made by Bangladesh was undone by a superb couple of knocks from KL Rahul (52) and a career best 62 from Shreyas Iyer. It was a tricky pitch with the new ball so they waited for the bad deliveries to come and put them away powerfully. Five big maximums in Iyer's innings as he got India to 174-5 from their 20 overs.
Dew looks like it's setting in so bowling might be tricky for India in the second innings.
-
19.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam, direct hit by Rahim.
-
19.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Shivam Dube. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
19.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey. Yorker, down leg side backing away dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
19.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Costly delivery. Missed his yorker by quite some distance and paid the price. Maybe the ball is getting wet, which doesn't look good for the Indian bowlers.
-
19.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
18.6
Al-Amin Hossain to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
18.5
Al-Amin Hossain to Manish Pandey. Yorker, off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
18.4
Al-Amin Hossain to Shivam Dube. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Biplob. It has not been Aminul's day. Another simple chance put down.
-
18.3
Al-Amin Hossain to Manish Pandey. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Das, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
18.2
Al-Amin Hossain to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.1
Al-Amin Hossain to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
17.6
Shafiul Islam to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
17.5
FOUR! Shafiul Islam to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away Steer, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Clever batting knowing where the fielders are. Arching the back to create space for himself before guiding it past short third man.
-
17.4
FOUR! Shafiul Islam to Manish Pandey. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sat up asking to be whacked away.
-
17.3
Shafiul Islam to Shivam Dube. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
17.2
Shafiul Islam to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sheikh.
-
17.1
Shafiul Islam to Shivam Dube. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.