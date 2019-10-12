Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

India

601-5 (156.3 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

275

South Africa trail India by 326 runs

India vs S Africa

India's victory push held up by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander

India lead by 326 on first innings after Maharaj and Philander dig in

Keshav Maharaj scored his maiden Test fifty for South Africa

South Africa tailenders Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander delayed India's push for a series-sealing victory on day three of the second Test in Pune.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

India reduced South Africa to 53-5 and then 162-8 after the Proteas resumed on Saturday on 36-3 in reply to the hosts' mammoth 601-5 in which Virat Kohli hit a career-best 254 not out.

However, Maharaj (72) and Philander (44no) then shared a ninth-wicket stand of 109, with Maharaj hitting his maiden Test fifty.

Maharaj, who injured his shoulder fielding on day two, eventually clipped Ravichandran Ashwin (4-69) to leg slip late in the evening session before Ashwin trapped Kagiso Rabada (2) lbw to dismiss South Africa for 275.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 4-69

India lead by 326 on first innings but the resistance of Maharaj and Philander and the subsequent extra workload on his bowlers means Kohli could now resist enforcing the follow on.

India would have been hoping to promptly wrap up the tourists' innings after nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (8) and Theunis de Bruyn (30) snicked behind early on day three - Mohammed Shami (2-44) and Umesh Yadav (3-37) with the wickets respectively.

But South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (64) and Quinton de Kock (31) rallied their side with a stand of 75 before India's spinners struck three times.

De Kock was castled by Ashwin and Senuran Muthusamy (7) was pinned lbw by Ravindra Jadeja (1-81), while Du Plessis then snicked Ashwin to first slip to bring Philander and Maharaj together.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series after a thumping 203-run win in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam.

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar b Yadav 6
A.K. Markram lbw Yadav 0
T.B. de Bruyn c Saha b Yadav 30
T. Bavuma c Saha b Shami 8
A. Nortje c Kohli b Shami 3
F. du Plessis c Rahane b Ashwin 64
Q. de Kock b Ashwin 31
S. Muthusamy lbw Jadeja 7
V.D. Philander Not out 44
K.A. Maharaj c Sharma b Ashwin 72
K.S. Rabada lbw Ashwin 2
Extras 8lb 8
Total All Out, 105.4 Overs 275
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 10 1 36 0
Yadav 13 2 37 3
Jadeja 36 15 81 1
Shami 17 3 44 2
Ashwin 28.4 9 69 4
Sharma 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

