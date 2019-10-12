South Africa tailenders Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander delayed India's push for a series-sealing victory on day three of the second Test in Pune.

India reduced South Africa to 53-5 and then 162-8 after the Proteas resumed on Saturday on 36-3 in reply to the hosts' mammoth 601-5 in which Virat Kohli hit a career-best 254 not out.

However, Maharaj (72) and Philander (44no) then shared a ninth-wicket stand of 109, with Maharaj hitting his maiden Test fifty.

Maharaj, who injured his shoulder fielding on day two, eventually clipped Ravichandran Ashwin (4-69) to leg slip late in the evening session before Ashwin trapped Kagiso Rabada (2) lbw to dismiss South Africa for 275.

India lead by 326 on first innings but the resistance of Maharaj and Philander and the subsequent extra workload on his bowlers means Kohli could now resist enforcing the follow on.

India would have been hoping to promptly wrap up the tourists' innings after nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (8) and Theunis de Bruyn (30) snicked behind early on day three - Mohammed Shami (2-44) and Umesh Yadav (3-37) with the wickets respectively.

But South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (64) and Quinton de Kock (31) rallied their side with a stand of 75 before India's spinners struck three times.

De Kock was castled by Ashwin and Senuran Muthusamy (7) was pinned lbw by Ravindra Jadeja (1-81), while Du Plessis then snicked Ashwin to first slip to bring Philander and Maharaj together.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series after a thumping 203-run win in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam.