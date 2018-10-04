Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

364-4 (89.0 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

 

India are 364 for 4

India vs W Indies

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest India batsman to hit Test century on debut

Prithvi Shaw brought up his debut hundred off just 99 balls

Teenager Prithvi Shaw made history with an impressive century on his Test debut to help put India in control after the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The 18-year-old opener became the youngest India batsman to make a debut Test hundred after reaching the landmark from 99 deliveries, before eventually being caught and bowled by Devendra Bishoo on 134.

Shaw, the second-youngest Indian player to have made a Test century behind Sachin Tendulkar, produced the mainstay of the hosts' innings, which closed at 364-4.

India had won the toss and elected to bat, but lost opener KL Rahul at the end of the first over when he was trapped leg before wicket by Shannon Gabriel.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara helped Shaw move the innings along past 200 before he was caught behind on 86 to give Sherman Lewis his first Test wicket.

After Shaw finally departed, India pushed on as Ajinkya Rahane made 41 and captain Virat Kohli produced an unbeaten 72 and Rishabh Pant 17 not out to finish the opening day well on top.

Match Details

Date
4th - 8th Oct 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
I J Gould, N J Llong
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.P. Shaw c&b Bishoo 134
K.L. Rahul lbw Gabriel 0
C.A. Pujara c Dowrich b Lewis 86
V. Kohli Not out 72
A.M. Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41
R.R. Pant Not out 17
Extras 4nb, 9b, 1lb 14
Total 89.0 Overs 364 - 4
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Gabriel 18 1 66 1
K.M.A. Paul 10 1 41 0
S. Lewis 12 0 56 1
Bishoo 30 1 113 1
Chase 16 0 67 1
Brathwaite 3 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

