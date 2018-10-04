Teenager Prithvi Shaw made history with an impressive century on his Test debut to help put India in control after the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot.

The 18-year-old opener became the youngest India batsman to make a debut Test hundred after reaching the landmark from 99 deliveries, before eventually being caught and bowled by Devendra Bishoo on 134.

Shaw, the second-youngest Indian player to have made a Test century behind Sachin Tendulkar, produced the mainstay of the hosts' innings, which closed at 364-4.

India had won the toss and elected to bat, but lost opener KL Rahul at the end of the first over when he was trapped leg before wicket by Shannon Gabriel.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara helped Shaw move the innings along past 200 before he was caught behind on 86 to give Sherman Lewis his first Test wicket.

After Shaw finally departed, India pushed on as Ajinkya Rahane made 41 and captain Virat Kohli produced an unbeaten 72 and Rishabh Pant 17 not out to finish the opening day well on top.