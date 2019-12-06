Cricket Match
India
34-1
W Indies
207-5 (20.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|34-1 (4.4 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|207-5 (20.0 ov)
|India need 174 runs to win from 15.2 overs
India 1st Innings34-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hetmyer b Pierre
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80.00
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|18
|14
|3
|0
|128.57
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4w, 4b,
|8
|Total
|4.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|34
Fall of Wickets
- 30 Sharma 3.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
W Indies 1st Innings207-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.M.P. Simmons
|c Sharma b Chahar
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|E. Lewis
|lbw Sundar
|40
|17
|3
|4
|235.29
|B.A. King
|s Pant b Jadeja
|31
|23
|3
|1
|134.78
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Sharma b Chahal
|56
|41
|2
|4
|136.59
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|b Chahal
|37
|19
|1
|4
|194.74
|J.O. Holder
|Not out
|24
|9
|1
|2
|266.67
|D. Ramdin
|Not out
|11
|7
|1
|0
|157.14
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|207
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Simmons 1.2ov
- 64 Lewis 5.4ov
- 101 King 10.1ov
- 172 Hetmyer 17.1ov
- 173 Pollard 17.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Dec 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, C Shamsuddin
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
4.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
4.3
APPEAL! Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, bat-pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
3.6
Khary Pierre to Virat Kohli. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
3.5
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
3.4
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
3.3
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
3.3
Wide Khary Pierre to Virat Kohli. Stock ball yorker, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to short fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ramdin, fielded by Cottrell.
-
3.2
OUT! Caught. Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, to leg down the track flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Hetmyer. Rohit picks out the man perfectly in the deep. It's a nice looking stroke, but he has probably timed it a bit too well. Dancing down to the pitch, and flipped into the hands of Hetymer on the boundary edge.
-
3.1
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
3.1
Wide Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ramdin, fielded by Cottrell.
-
2.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. That's a super little touch. Opens the blade, uses the pace, and runs it fine to the third man fence.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Williams.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
2.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for no runs, fielded by King.
-
1.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Not the place to bowl, and it is a gift for Rahul. A glorious cut shot races past backward point and into the fence.
-
1.3
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Streaky from Rahul. He attempts to pull through the onside, but gets a lucky under edge past his stumps for four.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Not that short at all, but there was width for Rahul to play with. Sliced away behind backward point for four.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
19.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Denesh Ramdin. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
Excellent score on the board from West Indies. Lewis got things off to an electric start, King was impressive as well, then Hetymer and Pollard powered the middle overs. An important cameo from Holder at the end pushed the visitors to 207, which will be tough to chase down. India were a bit shambolic in the field. Lots of drops, and not much intensity. That could cost them in the end. They need to be brilliant with the bat if they are to win this one.
-
19.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Denesh Ramdin. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
19.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Holder. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
19.3
SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. It creeps over the rope for six more! Terrific hitting at the end of this innings from Holder. Gets the length he was after, and lifted it over the long off fence.
-
19.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Holder. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
19.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs, dropped catch by Kohli. Another one down, but this is a very difficult chance. Kohli sprints round at long off, sticks out a hand, but it bounces off the palm and into the rope.
-
18.6
Deepak Chahar to Jason Holder. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, bottom edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
18.5
SIX! Deepak Chahar to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That's a beauty from Holder. Perfect hitting length, and he nails it straight back over the bowler for six.
-
18.4
Deepak Chahar to Jason Holder. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
18.3
Deepak Chahar to Denesh Ramdin. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
18.2
Deepak Chahar to Jason Holder. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
18.1
Deepak Chahar to Denesh Ramdin. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
17.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Denesh Ramdin. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
17.5
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Denesh Ramdin. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chahar. More dodgy fielding from India. It's Chahar this time who puts in a lazy effort running round from long off. Should have easily been stopped.
-
17.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Denesh Ramdin. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
17.3
OUT! Bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal to Kieron Pollard. Slider length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed to. Two in three balls for Chahal. Out the front of the hand, and it just slides through the gate to clip the leg stump. Pollard was expecting turn, and didn't get any. Superb bowling.
-
17.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Holder. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
17.1
OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Sharma. Finally he holds onto one! Rohit didn't have to wait long to make up for the drops. Hetmyer has been strong on the sweep tonight, but just doesn't get the elevation to clear the fence this time. Sharma doesn't have to move, and gobbles up the chance.
-
16.6
Deepak Chahar to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
16.5
Deepak Chahar to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
16.4
SIX! Deepak Chahar to Kieron Pollard. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That rubs salt into the wound. Pollard pounces on that length, and dispatches it over mid wicket for a ginormous six.
-
16.3
SIX! Deepak Chahar to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled over long on for 6 runs, dropped catch by Sharma. Three drops on the bounce! What is happening to India tonight? Drilled straight into the hands of Rohit at long on, and it pops out over the rope for six. Terrible.
-
16.2
Deepak Chahar to Kieron Pollard. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, run save by Sharma. Gone down again. It turns into magical stop from Rohit in the end. He initially misjudges the flight of the ball, slips, but then track back and goes for the one hander. It sticks in the right hand, but he then realises he's falling over the rope. A little flick back prevents extra runs.
-
16.1
Deepak Chahar to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Sundar, run save by Sharma. Shelled at long on! Sundar runs round, it isn't easy, but he gets two hands to it. Off balance, and put down. Those should probably be taken at this level.
-
15.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
15.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Jadeja.
-
15.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
15.3
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. What a way to bring up the fifty. Hetmyer goes flat down the ground, and it fizzes over the rope for half a dozen. Super innings from Shimron. His maiden T20i fifty, too.
-
15.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kieron Pollard. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
15.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.