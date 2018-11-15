Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

145-6
Result
Badge

Ireland

93-8

India Women win by 52 runs

India vs Ireland

India beat Ireland by 52 runs to reach Women's World T20 semi-finals

Mithali Raj scored her 17th T20I half-century

India earned a comprehensive 52-run victory over Ireland to reach the Women's World T20 semi-finals with one group game remaining.

Opener Mithali Raj struck 51 in India's below-par 145-6 but Lauren Delany's side could only muster 93-8 in reply as Harmanpreet Kaur's side picked up their third win of the tournament to advance to the knockout stages - eliminating New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the process.

Having been put in to bat, Raj and Smriti Mandhana put on 67 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Kim Garth for 33.

Jemimah Rodrigues (18) made a brief cameo and Raj brought up her fifty off 54 balls, having struck five boundaries including a big six over long off in the powerplay before the one-day international captain was stumped off Garth.

However, Ireland battled back well taking five wickets and conceding just 39 runs off the 5.3 overs to keep India to 145-6.

Though Gaby Lewis (9) was bowled by Deepti Sharma early, Ireland stuck to their task well - with Clare Shillington (23) and Isobel Joyce (33) making important contributions - but Radha Yadav's 3-25 ensured a simple win.

Match Details

Date
15th - 18th Nov 2018
Toss
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
W R Knights, L Rusere
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C A Polosak

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.M.A. Shillington s Bhatia b Poonam 23
G.H. Lewis b Sharma 9
I.M.H.C. Joyce c Poonam b Kaur 33
L. Delany s Bhatia b Yadav 9
S.M. Kavanagh lbw Sharma 2
K.J. Garth b Yadav 3
E.A.J. Richardson run out (Hemalatha) 4
M.V. Waldron Not out 2
L. Maritz s Bhatia b Yadav 0
C. Raack Not out 1
Extras 6w, 1lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs 93 - 8
india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Joshi 3 1 12 0
R.P. Yadav 4 0 25 3
D.B. Sharma 3 0 15 2
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 14 1
Kaur 4 0 10 1
D. Hemalatha 1 0 10 0
J.I. Rodrigues 1 0 6 0
