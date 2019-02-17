Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Ireland

183-9
Result
Badge

Holland

182-9

Ireland win by 1 wicket

Ireland vs Holland

Ireland win final-ball thriller against Holland as Scotland top Quadrangular T20I series table

Andrew Balbirnie scored just his second career T20I half-century

Ireland claimed a dramatic final-ball, one-wicket victory over Holland - but Scotland finished top of the Quadrangular T20I series table after a convincing seven-wicket win over hosts Oman.

SCORECARD

In the day's early match, Netherlands were put in to bat by Paul Stirling's Ireland and opener Tobias Visee struck a blistering 78 off 36 balls - bringing up his half-century off just 24 balls.

Fellow opener Max O'Dowd was the only other Dutch batsman to make an innings of note with his 38 helping Holland to make an imposing 182-9 from their 20 overs.

Ireland looked to be cruising towards their target as Andrew Balbirnie (83) and Kevin O'Brien (46) shared an 86-run stand for the second wicket but with the win in sight they suffered a lower-order collapse losing 4-10 in 10 balls to slip from 167-5 to 177-9.

Requiring six off the ball, Stuart Poynter smashed the ball over the ropes to give Ireland a spectacular victory.

Richie Berrington has scored over 900 T20I runs for Scotland

Meanwhile, Scotland required less than 16 overs to chase down their target of 112 against Oman, ensuring they finished top of the four-team table on net run-rate ahead of the Netherlands. SCORECARD

Kyle Coetzer's side opted to insert their opponents and debutant Adrian Neill (3-21) and Mark Watt (3-20) took three scalps each to help bowl out Oman for just 111 in 19.3 overs.

In response, Richie Berrington led the way with an unbeaten 47 from 29 deliveries and Calum MacLeod also made 29 as Scotland chased down their target in 15.3 overs, overhauling Holland in the table in the process.

Match Details

Date
17th Feb 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Al Amerat Cricket Ground
Umpires
A Raza, R Asher

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Klaassen b van Meekeren 1
K.J. O'Brien c Zulfiqar b Klaassen 46
A. Balbirnie c van der Gugten b van Meekeren 83
S.R. Thompson b Zulfiqar 11
S.C. Getkate c Cooper b van Meekeren 4
G.H. Dockrell b Klaassen 12
S. Singh c Cooper b Klaassen 8
S.W. Poynter Not out 8
J. Little run out (O'Dowd) 7
W.B. Rankin c O'Dowd b van Meekeren 0
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 20.0 Overs 183 - 9
Full Batting Card

holland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
F. Klaassen 4 0 31 3
P.A. van Meekeren 4 0 38 4
T. van der Gugten 4 0 36 0
van der Merwe 4 0 35 0
Seelaar 3 0 32 0
S. Zulfiqar 1 0 9 1
Full Bowling Card

