Ireland vs Holland

Ireland claimed a dramatic final-ball, one-wicket victory over Holland - but Scotland finished top of the Quadrangular T20I series table after a convincing seven-wicket win over hosts Oman.



In the day's early match, Netherlands were put in to bat by Paul Stirling's Ireland and opener Tobias Visee struck a blistering 78 off 36 balls - bringing up his half-century off just 24 balls.

Fellow opener Max O'Dowd was the only other Dutch batsman to make an innings of note with his 38 helping Holland to make an imposing 182-9 from their 20 overs.

Ireland looked to be cruising towards their target as Andrew Balbirnie (83) and Kevin O'Brien (46) shared an 86-run stand for the second wicket but with the win in sight they suffered a lower-order collapse losing 4-10 in 10 balls to slip from 167-5 to 177-9.

Requiring six off the ball, Stuart Poynter smashed the ball over the ropes to give Ireland a spectacular victory.

Meanwhile, Scotland required less than 16 overs to chase down their target of 112 against Oman, ensuring they finished top of the four-team table on net run-rate ahead of the Netherlands.

Kyle Coetzer's side opted to insert their opponents and debutant Adrian Neill (3-21) and Mark Watt (3-20) took three scalps each to help bowl out Oman for just 111 in 19.3 overs.

In response, Richie Berrington led the way with an unbeaten 47 from 29 deliveries and Calum MacLeod also made 29 as Scotland chased down their target in 15.3 overs, overhauling Holland in the table in the process.