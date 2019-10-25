Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Ireland

110-2
Result
Badge

Jersey

105

Ireland win by 8 wickets

Ireland vs Jersey

Ireland back on course for T20 World Cup after thumping Jersey

Paul Stirling and Mark Adair star as Ireland win convincingly

Boyd Rankin claimed his 50th T20I wicket in Ireland's victory

Ireland got their T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign back on track after sweeping to an eight-wicket victory over Jersey in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Ireland headed into the game with two wins and two defeats from their four games having slumped to a 10-run loss to Canada in their previous fixture on Wednesday.

Gary Wilson's men need to finish in the top four in Group B to keep their hopes of reaching next year's T20 World Cup alive and boosted their chances with a routine win in their penultimate game, a result that moved them up to third in the table.

v

Live ICC World T20 Qualifiers

Ireland vs Nigeria

October 26, 2019, 6:50am


Remote Record

Boyd Rankin claimed his 50th T20 international wicket and fellow seamer Mark Adair bagged 3-10 from four overs as Jersey were rolled for 105 in precisely 20 overs after being inserted.

Three of Jersey's top five were dismissed for nought - Jake Dunford out for a golden duck - with Benjamin Stevens (25) top-scoring.

Ireland made light work of the chase, reaching their target in just 14 overs with Paul Stirling (58 not out off 37 balls) striking his third half-century of the tournament.

Wilson's side will now be eyeing another comprehensive victory when they face winless Nigeria in their final pool fixture on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.50am,

Match Details

Date
25th Oct 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 1)
Umpires
A Raza, R R Wimalasiri

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling Not out 58
K.J. O'Brien c Hawkins-Kay b Perchard 11
A. Balbirnie c Hawkins-Kay b Blampied 33
G.J. Delany Not out 8
Extras 0
Total 14.0 Overs 110 - 2
Full Batting Card

jersey BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
E.J. Miles 2 0 18 0
C.W. Perchard 3 0 16 1
D.G. Blampied 4 0 31 1
B. Ward 3 0 24 0
B.D.H. Stevens 1 0 10 0
A.W. Kay 1 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

