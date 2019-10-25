Ireland vs Jersey

Ireland got their T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign back on track after sweeping to an eight-wicket victory over Jersey in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Ireland headed into the game with two wins and two defeats from their four games having slumped to a 10-run loss to Canada in their previous fixture on Wednesday.

Gary Wilson's men need to finish in the top four in Group B to keep their hopes of reaching next year's T20 World Cup alive and boosted their chances with a routine win in their penultimate game, a result that moved them up to third in the table.

Boyd Rankin claimed his 50th T20 international wicket and fellow seamer Mark Adair bagged 3-10 from four overs as Jersey were rolled for 105 in precisely 20 overs after being inserted.

Three of Jersey's top five were dismissed for nought - Jake Dunford out for a golden duck - with Benjamin Stevens (25) top-scoring.

Ireland made light work of the chase, reaching their target in just 14 overs with Paul Stirling (58 not out off 37 balls) striking his third half-century of the tournament.

Wilson's side will now be eyeing another comprehensive victory when they face winless Nigeria in their final pool fixture on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.50am,