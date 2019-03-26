MCC vs Surrey

Dominic Sibley scored a century against his former county as the MCC fought back against Surrey on day three of the four-day Champion County match in Dubai.

SCORECARD

Ollie Pope earlier converted his 183 not out overnight into a maiden first-class double-hundred, going on to score 251, before Surrey were finally bowled out for 520 in their first innings - a lead of 255.

But the MCC fared much better with the bat second time round, reaching stumps on 221-1, with Sibley sharing in a 190-run opening stand with Warwickshire team-mate Will Rhodes (88), before bringing up his ton shortly before the close.

Earlier, with Surrey resuming on 389-4, Jamie Smith (127) was dismissed by Stuart Broad (2-83) after adding only four runs to his overnight score - ending a 266-run stand for the fifth wicket with Pope.

Ryan Patel added 36 runs as Pope brought up his double-ton but when he was finally dismissed by Rhodes, the Surrey lower-order didn't last much longer, with Lancashire spinner Stephen Parry (3-54) mopping up the tail.

Surrey will conclude their pre-season preparations with a game against Durham University at The Oval from April 4, before beginning their Championship title defence at home to Essex on April 11.