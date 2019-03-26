Cricket Match

Day 3 of 4
Badge

MCC

265 & 221-1 (90.5 ov)
Close
Badge

Surrey

520

MCC trail Surrey by 34 runs with 9 wickets remaining

MCC vs Surrey

Dom Sibley rallies MCC after Surrey's Ollie Pope scores 251 in Champion County match

Warwickshire's Dominic Sibley scored a century for the MCC in the county season opener against Surrey

Dominic Sibley scored a century against his former county as the MCC fought back against Surrey on day three of the four-day Champion County match in Dubai.

SCORECARD

Ollie Pope earlier converted his 183 not out overnight into a maiden first-class double-hundred, going on to score 251, before Surrey were finally bowled out for 520 in their first innings - a lead of 255.

But the MCC fared much better with the bat second time round, reaching stumps on 221-1, with Sibley sharing in a 190-run opening stand with Warwickshire team-mate Will Rhodes (88), before bringing up his ton shortly before the close.

Earlier, with Surrey resuming on 389-4, Jamie Smith (127) was dismissed by Stuart Broad (2-83) after adding only four runs to his overnight score - ending a 266-run stand for the fifth wicket with Pope.

Ryan Patel added 36 runs as Pope brought up his double-ton but when he was finally dismissed by Rhodes, the Surrey lower-order didn't last much longer, with Lancashire spinner Stephen Parry (3-54) mopping up the tail.

Surrey will conclude their pre-season preparations with a game against Durham University at The Oval from April 4, before beginning their Championship title defence at home to Essex on April 11.

Match Details

Date
24th - 27th Mar 2019
Toss
MCC won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
R J Bailey, M Burns

mcc BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.M.H. Rhodes b Borthwick 88
D.P. Sibley Not out 102
T. Westley Not out 13
Extras 2nb, 5w, 4b, 7lb 18
Total 66.0 Overs 221 - 1
Full Batting Card

surrey BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M Morkel 10 2 23 0
van den Bergh 20 2 75 0
Clarke 7 4 11 0
W.G. Jacks 10 1 33 0
C. McKerr 3 1 10 0
R. Patel 3 0 15 0
Borthwick 13 1 43 1
Full Bowling Card

