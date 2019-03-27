MCC vs Surrey

Surrey's Champion County game against MCC in Dubai has ended in a draw after rain halted play on the final day.

MCC led by 10 runs after reaching 265-4 in their second innings when the game was called off after lunch.

Opener Dom Sibley, who had resumed on 102 with MCC on 221-1, was bowled by Rikki Clarke for 128, while Tom Abell and Tom Westley departed for a duck and 28 respectively.

Surrey had taken a big first-innings lead earlier in the match as Ollie Pope's superb 251 and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith's 127 helped them to 520 all out.

Last season's County Championship winners launch the defence of their title with a home game against Essex next month.