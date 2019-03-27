Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

MCC

265 & 265-4
Result
Badge

Surrey

520

Match Drawn

MCC vs Surrey

Surrey forced to settle for draw in Champion County match with MCC after rain

Rikki Clarke removed Dom Sibley and Tom Abell before rain halted play

Surrey's Champion County game against MCC in Dubai has ended in a draw after rain halted play on the final day.

SCORECARD

MCC led by 10 runs after reaching 265-4 in their second innings when the game was called off after lunch.

Opener Dom Sibley, who had resumed on 102 with MCC on 221-1, was bowled by Rikki Clarke for 128, while Tom Abell and Tom Westley departed for a duck and 28 respectively.

Surrey had taken a big first-innings lead earlier in the match as Ollie Pope's superb 251 and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith's 127 helped them to 520 all out.

Last season's County Championship winners launch the defence of their title with a home game against Essex next month.

Match Details

Date
24th - 27th Mar 2019
Toss
MCC won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
R J Bailey, M Burns

mcc BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.M.H. Rhodes b Borthwick 88
D.P. Sibley b Clarke 128
T. Westley b Borthwick 28
D.W. Lawrence Not out 2
T.B. Abell lbw Clarke 0
P.D. Trego Not out 0
Extras 2nb, 6w, 4b, 7lb 19
Total 85.0 Overs 265 - 4
Full Batting Card

surrey BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M Morkel 16 4 34 0
van den Bergh 26 3 87 0
Clarke 9 6 11 2
W.G. Jacks 10 1 33 0
C. McKerr 3 1 10 0
R. Patel 3 0 15 0
Borthwick 18 1 64 2
Full Bowling Card

